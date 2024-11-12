Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Jefferson Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Jefferson Street between exit 2T and I-35 South.

The event impacts 740 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 10:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:40 p.m.

Warning in North Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-29/I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 6:23 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 from Southwest Boulevard/Pennway Street/Exit 1C (NB) to 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB).

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:17 p.m. on Monday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 to Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 570 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 4:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:34 p.m.

A crash has been reported on Marshall Drive

There is a crash on Marshall Drive between West 95th Street and I-35 South.

The event impacts 730 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:46 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from 20th Street/Exit 1D (SB) to I-670/Broadway Boulevard/Exit 2.

The event affects 270 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 12:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 12:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from I-635/Exit 231 to 24th Street/Exit 232.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 12:23 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 12:34 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from US-40/Exit 11 to Noland Road/Exit 12.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 5:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from I-635/Exit 418 to 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419.

The event affects 470 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 3:39 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 3:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from K-7/Exit 224 to 110th Street/Exit 410.

The impacted road section is 560 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 12:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 1:10 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between I-435 and Bannister Road.

The event affects 500 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 7:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 8:46 p.m.

Crash reported on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-435 from 108th Street/Exit 46 to 96th Street/Exit 47.

The event affects 570 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 7:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:40 p.m.

Warning: Crash on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-435 from 12th Street/Exit 60 to MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:12 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 7:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 12th Street/Exit 60 and MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 6:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 6:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Woodend Road/Exit 8 to K-32/Exit 9.

The impacted road section is 600 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 4:03 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 5:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Woodend Road/Exit 8 to K-32/Exit 9.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 4:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Randolph

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:57 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 4:04 p.m.

Kansas City: North Manchester Avenue temporarily closed

There is a road closure at North Manchester Avenue and I-435 North.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 3:03 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 3:10 p.m.

Northeast 48th Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Northeast 48th Street between I-435 North and North Manchester Avenue.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 3:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 87th Street/Exit 3 to Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 230 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 2:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:34 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 to Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 2:02 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 2:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was issued at 1:55 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-350/Blue Parkway/Exit 66 and 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:54 p.m. on Monday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:04 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event affects 340 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:42 p.m. on Monday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on the U. S. Highway 71 from exit 71 to I-470 East.

The impacted road section is 140 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 1:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 1:52 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 and 38th Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 390 feet.

The warning was issued at 4:51 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 5:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 from Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 to 38th Street/Exit 7.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The report was issued Monday at 4:50 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:58 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between East 17th Street and I-670 East in Kansas City.

The event affects 400 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 8:40 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:52 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Crash reported on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There has been a crash on I-435 from US-40/US-24/US-73/State Avenue/Exit 13 to Parallel Parkway/Exit 14.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 7:51 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The event affects 100 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 4:51 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 5:04 p.m.

US-169 North temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-70/I-35/US-40/US-24 to The Downtown Airport in Kansas City.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 2:18 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 2:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 11:47 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 1:46 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-69/Exit 11 to I-435/US-69/Exit 12.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 7:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 135th Street to Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 0.58 miles.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:58 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 1.92 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from US-69/Exit 52 to 48th Street/Exit 54.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:42 a.m. on Monday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 1:16 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The impacted road section is 550 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 6:01 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 6:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from MO-150 to 140th Street.

The impacted road section is 480 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 5:13 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:52 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-40/US-71 in Belton

There is a crash on I-40/US-71 between CR-Y and 155th Street.

The event affects 220 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 4:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 4:28 p.m.

Crash report: I-40/US-71

There has been a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 from Bannister Road to Blue River Road/Hickman Mills Drive.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 11:34 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 1:10 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Right lane on US-169 closed in Olathe

The right lane is closed from West 159th Street to West 175th Street on southbound US-169.

The event affects 420 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 8 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 6:58 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Right lane on US-169 closed in Olathe

The right lane is closed between West 159th Street and West 175th Street on southbound US-169.

The impacted road section is 730 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 8 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 2:58 p.m.

Kansas City: West 6th Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from Beardsley Road to US-169 South in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 2:40 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 2:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event affects 530 feet.

The incident report was issued Monday at 2:19 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 2:28 p.m.

Beardsley Road closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Beardsley Road and US-169 North.

The event affects 990 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 12:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 12:22 p.m.

