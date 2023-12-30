Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 North in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 North between exit 8A and exit 8C.

The event affects 610 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 9:32 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between East Santa Fe Street/Exit 218 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 6:57 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.77 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 5:27 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:39 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between 16th Avenue/Exit 5 and MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:55 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:01 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on North Kansas City Road in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on North Kansas City Road between West 119th Street and I-35 South.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The warning was issued at 2:32 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 2:38 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-29/I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The impacted road section is 650 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:03 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail in Mission

There is a broken down vehicle on Purple Heart Trail between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 North.

The event affects 540 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 1:52 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:04 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Edwardsville

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Kansas Avenue/Exit 11 and I-70/Kansas Tpke/Exit 12.

The event impacts 590 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 4:37 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 4:57 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event affects 500 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 1:19 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:29 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61 and I-70/Exit 63.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was released on Friday at 11:23 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 12:31 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-435

There is a crash on I-435 between Holliday Drive/Exit 8 and Woodend Road/Exit 8.

The event affects 310 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 7:17 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 8:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Midland Drive/Exit 5 and Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 470 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 6:46 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:36 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 5:53 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:02 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on Metcalf Avenue between exit 79 and I-435 East.

The incident report was issued Friday at 4:53 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 5:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Raytown Road/Exit 63 and Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 4:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and Johnson Drive/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 3:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:17 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on View High Drive between exit 5 and I-470 West.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 11:50 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:04 a.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-470

There has been a crash on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 0.75 miles.

The warning was issued at 5:58 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:14 p.m.

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-470 between Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 and Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 5:58 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1.

The event affects 160 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 2:10 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Broadway Boulevard between exit 2T and I-670 West.

The event impacts 570 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:49 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2:26 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on I-670 East in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 East.

The event affects 260 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 12:13 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:49 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-40/US-24/US-73/State Avenue/Exit 13 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 14.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 7:04 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 7:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

The impacted road section is 300 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:09 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and 12th Street/Exit 60.

The event affects 330 feet.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 3:36 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 103rd Street and 95th Street.

The warning was released on Friday at 8:37 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 11:58 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Pleasant Valley

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between I-435/US-69/Exit 12 and US-69/Exit 13.

The impacted road section is 380 feet long.

The incident report was issued Friday at 6:39 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 6:44 p.m.

Crash reported on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-29 between US-69/Vivion Road/Exit 1 and Waukomis Drive/Exit 3.

The impacted road section is 0.75 miles long.

The warning was released on Friday at 5:11 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 6:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The report was issued Friday at 4:12 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:22 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 2:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4:17 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 1:15 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 2:50 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-69/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 490 feet.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 2:21 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on East Longfellow Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on East Longfellow Street between US-69 exit 52 and I-35 South.

The event affects 920 feet.

The warning was issued at 12:48 p.m. on Friday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:54 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between Blue Ridge Boulevard and Harry South Truman Drive.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The incident was reported Friday at 4:25 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:40 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The impacted road section is 630 feet long.

The incident was reported Friday at 6:54 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233 and US-169/Exit 234.

The impacted road section is 580 feet long.

The warning was issued Friday at 12:29 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1 p.m.

