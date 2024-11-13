Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

A crash has been reported on I-35 South

A crash has been reported on I-35 South.

The event impacts 760 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 10:55 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:52 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'A crash has been reported on I-35 South' on November 12th at 11:52 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on South 24th Street between Lamar Avenue exit 232A and I-35 South.

The event impacts 830 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 8:49 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on South 24th Street in Kansas City' on November 12th at 9:04 p.m.

Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound I-35' on November 12th at 6:22 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between East Front Street and Levee Road/Exit 5.

The event affects 520 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 5:02 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City' on November 12th at 5:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 from Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) to I-35/Exit 2T.

The event impacts 250 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 4:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 5:04 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 between Benton Boulevard/Exit 4 and 18th Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 11:02 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 11:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 to US-40/31st Street/Exit 7.

The impacted road section is 490 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 9:40 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 to Sterling Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 4:59 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 5:10 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-70 from Third Street/James St/Exit 423 to I-35/Beardsley Road/Exit 2.

The event affects 610 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 3:44 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 3:58 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 103rd Streetreet/104th Street and US-50/Exit 71.

The event impacts 370 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 6:34 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 6:46 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from MO-12/Truman Road/Exit 60 to MO-78/23rd Street/Exit 61.

The event impacts 200 feet.

The warning was issued at 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 6:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between 87th Street/Exit 3 and Midland Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 120 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 4:49 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Shawnee' on November 12th at 5:28 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from K-10/Exit 1 to 95th Street/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 310 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 3:11 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on November 12th at 4:16 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 to Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:18 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 3:34 p.m.

Northeast 48th Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Northeast 48th Street between I-435 North and North Manchester Avenue.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 3:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Northeast 48th Street closed in Kansas City' on November 12th at 3:10 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Lee's Summit

There is a broken down vehicle on View High Drive from exit 5 to I-470 West.

The event impacts 110 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 6:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on View High Drive in Lee's Summit' on November 12th at 6:28 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside

There is a broken down vehicle on I-635 between K-5/Exit 8 and Horizons Parkway/Exit 9.

The event impacts 640 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 2:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-635 in Riverside' on November 12th at 2:58 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 between Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South and Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event affects 320 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 6:51 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 8:34 p.m.

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Walnut Street from I-670 East to East 17th Street.

The event affects 400 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 8:26 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street closed in Kansas City' on November 12th at 8:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-670 from Broadway Boulevard/Central Street/Exit 2R-2South to Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 120 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 5:43 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 5:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 5:58 p.m.

Wyandotte Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Wyandotte Street from I-670 West to West 14th Street.

The impacted road section is 110 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 12:03 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 12:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Wyandotte Street closed in Kansas City' on November 12th at 12:10 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 between US-24/Independence Avenue/Paseo Boulevard and East Front Street.

The event affects 220 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 9:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 9:40 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-24/Independence Avenue to Paseo Boulevard.

The event affects 100 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 5:32 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 5:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on November 12th at 5:46 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-56/US-69/Exit 228 to Johnson Drive/Exit 229.

The event affects 650 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Merriam' on November 12th at 7:04 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 135th Street and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event impacts 3.40 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on November 12th at 3:04 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 between 140th Street and Main Street.

The event affects 350 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 6:07 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview' on November 12th at 6:16 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

There is a broken down vehicle on I-40/US-71 from 155th Street to MO-150.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The report was issued Tuesday at 5:54 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview' on November 12th at 6:04 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-35 from US-169/Exit 234 to Eaton Street/Exit 235.

The event affects 420 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 7:32 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 8:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on northbound I-35' on November 12th at 8:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The impacted road section is 270 feet long.

The warning was issued at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:34 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 12th at 5:34 p.m.

Right lane on US-169 closed in Olathe

The right lane is closed between West 159th Street and West 175th Street on southbound US-169.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 8 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Right lane on US-169 closed in Olathe' on November 12th at 5:04 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from US-169/K-7/Exit 215 to Old K-56/Exit 217.

The event affects 520 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Tuesday at 3:44 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 12th at 4:40 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between US-169/K-7/Exit 215 and Old K-56/Exit 217.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 3:44 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-35 in Olathe' on November 12th at 4:22 p.m.

Right lane on US-169 closed in Olathe

The right lane is closed from West 159th Street to West 175th Street on southbound US-169.

The warning was released on Monday at 8 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 4:04 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Right lane on US-169 closed in Olathe' on November 12th at 4:04 p.m.

US-169 South: bridge closed from West Fifth Street to I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

The event affects 380 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 2:51 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 2:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-169 South: bridge closed from West Fifth Street to I-70 West' on November 12th at 2:58 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.