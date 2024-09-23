Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-29/I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29/I-35 from MO-210/Armour Road/Exit 6 to 16th Avenue/Exit 5.

The event affects 550 feet.

The warning was issued Sunday at 5:41 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 5:57 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on Custer Avenue in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Custer Avenue between Southwest Boulevard exit 233 and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The incident report was issued Sunday at 4:26 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:39 p.m.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on Hickman Heights Road in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on Hickman Heights Road from exit 1 to I-49 South.

The impacted road section is 700 feet long.

The incident was reported Sunday at 9:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:06 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

There has been a crash on I-70 between Jackson Avenue/Exit 5 and Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6.

The event affects 500 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 3:11 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:09 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The warning was issued Monday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 9:25 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Parvin Road/Exit 54 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The impacted road section is 210 feet long.

The report was issued Sunday at 4:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 4:45 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 from 63rd Street/East 66th St/Exit 66 to Gregory Boulevard/Exit 67.

The event impacts 380 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 2:23 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 2:33 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-470 from Blue Ridge Boulevard/Exit 1 to Raytown Road/Exit 4.

The event impacts 30 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 8:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-29 between Waukomis Drive/Exit 3 and I-635/Exit 3.

The event impacts 610 feet.

The report was issued Sunday at 3:47 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 5:09 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on southbound I-435 in Independence

There is a broken down vehicle on I-435 between Front Street/Exit 57 and US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 8:24 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:38 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 from Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 to US-69/Exit 11.

The event impacts 350 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 8:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 8:43 p.m.

Broken down vehicle on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

There is a broken down vehicle on I-35 between Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 and US-69/Exit 11.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 8:08 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Broken down vehicle on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

There is a broken down vehicle on US-69 from 103rd Street to 95th Street.

The impacted road section is 960 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 4:38 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 4:51 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

Crash update: I-40/US-71

There has been a crash on northbound I-40/US-71 from CR-Y to 155th Street.

The event affects 460 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 8:27 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 8:38 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom.