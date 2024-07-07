Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 12:35 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 11:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

