🔴 Live: Kremlin aide says NATO, West helped plan Ukraine's Russia incursion

The Daily Beast

Eric Trump is going to the moon.The second son of the former president has recast himself as a crypto bro, teasing in a tweet last week that he and older sibling, Don Jr., had “a big announcement” coming down the blockchain.“I have truly fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi,” he wrote, using an investor term for decentralized finance. He tagged Don Jr. and his father, as well as the family’s organization.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right