🔴 Live: Kremlin aide says NATO, West helped plan Ukraine's Russia incursion

FRANCE 24
·1 min read

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Western countries and the NATO military alliance of being directly involved in the planning of Ukraine's surprise incursion into Russian territory, a day after Kyiv's top general said his forces had captured some 1,150 square kilometres in Russia's Kursk region and set up a military field office there. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.

Summary:

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories