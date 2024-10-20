Live: At least 73 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza, rescuers and officials say
An Israeli strike on a residential area killed at least 73 Palestinians in Beit Lahia located in northern Gaza, according to the enclave’s civil defence agency. An Israeli official meanwhile disputed the death toll, which was confirmed by the Hamas media office. Follow our live blog for more updates.
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
Netanyahu says drone attack targeting his residence was an attempt to 'assassinate' him
Hezbollah says it launched drones at a military base in central Israel
Israeli military confirms the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar