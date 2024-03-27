🔴 Live: Lebanese group says seven killed in Israeli strike in south Lebanon
A Lebanese militant organisation closely linked to Palestinian group Hamas said Wednesday that seven people were killed in an overnight strike in south Lebanon. Meanwhile witnesses say Israeli forces surrounded Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, where thousands of people have sought refuge from the fighting. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.
Summary:
An official belonging to Lebanese group Jamaa Islamiya says an Israeli strike on an emergency centre killed seven "rescuers" overnight. The strike happened in Habariyeh, in southern Lebanon.
Witness says Israeli forces are surrounding the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, where thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge from the fighting.
One of the Israeli hostages kidnapped during the October 7 Hamas attack has been killed and his body is being held in Gaza, two groups representing hostage families said Tuesday. The Israeli army told the family of Uriel Baruch, 35, that his body is being held in Gaza.
A strike Tuesday hit a displacement camp in southern Gaza, killing at least 12 people including children, the Gaza health ministry said. The ministry in a statement reported "12 martyrs including children in an air strike that hit a tent for displaced people" in the coastal Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis city.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)
