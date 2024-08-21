🔴 Live: Lebanon says at least one killed, nearly 20 wounded in latest Israeli strikes

FRANCE 24
·1 min read

Lebanon's health ministry said early Wednesday that Israeli strikes in the country’s east killed at least one person and wounded 19. The strikes came as militant group Hezbollah said four of its fighters had been killed after the ministry said Tuesday that four people were killed in Israeli strikes in a southern border village. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

