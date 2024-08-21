🔴 Live: Lebanon says at least one killed, nearly 20 wounded in latest Israeli strikes
Lebanon's health ministry said early Wednesday that Israeli strikes in the country’s east killed at least one person and wounded 19. The strikes came as militant group Hezbollah said four of its fighters had been killed after the ministry said Tuesday that four people were killed in Israeli strikes in a southern border village. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.
Summary:
Lebanon's health ministry said early Wednesday that Israeli strikes in the country's east killed at least one person, just over a day after similar strikes in the area and hours after it said four people were killed in the south.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed Tuesday to Hamas to urgently to accept a ceasefire plan to ease suffering in Gaza but also entered a public spat with Israel as he capped a new round of shuttle diplomacy.
The Israeli army on Tuesday said it retrieved the bodies of six hostages from Gaza's southern district of Khan Younis in a joint operation with internal security agency Shin Bet.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
Blinken says there is no time to waste in reaching a Gaza ceasefire deal
Blinken arrives in Israel to push for Gaza ceasefire as Hamas rejects US 'diktats'
Hamas official calls Biden's optimism about Gaza ceasefire ‘an illusion'