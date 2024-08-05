🔴 Live: Lebanon says two dead in Israeli strike amid rising regional tensions

Lebanon 's health ministry said two people ​ were killed Monday in an Israeli strike on the country's south, where Hezbollah has been trading near-daily fire with Israel since the start of the Gaza war in October.

At least 39,583 Palestinians have been killed and 91,398 injured in Israel's war in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. The Hamas-led October 7 attacks resulted in the deaths of more than 1,190 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures. Some 250 people were taken hostage, with about 120 remaining in Gaza. Many have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.