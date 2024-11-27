Live: Lebanon's army prepares to deploy to south Lebanon as ceasefire takes effect

Latest Stories
- Reuters
'I can't pay my bills,' Rudy Giuliani says in courtroom outburst
Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.
- The Independent
Donald Trump Jr. gets a fact check dressing down from Pete Buttigieg – and Musk appears to approve
Variety of voices have questioned slow rollout of Biden administration priority of electric vehicle charging stations
- HuffPost
Trump Says U.S. Will Impose Massive Tariffs On Mexico, Canada And China From Day 1
The tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will apply to "ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote.
- CBC
Trump's tariffs would crush Canada's economy. Why some industry leaders are calling his bluff
Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on imported goods would have a devastating impact on Canada's economy. But some Canadian workers, industry leaders and economists aren't convinced they'll actually be implemented.In a social media post Trump made Monday evening, the proposed tariffs were framed as a warning to the U.S.'s primary trading partners that "they will pay a very big price," unless both Canada and Mexico take aggressive action to tighten border security.But analysts and thos
- HuffPost
‘People Are Sorely Mistaken’: Maggie Haberman Debunks Key Donald Trump Assumption
The New York Times reporter responded to footage of Pam Bondi, the president-elect’s pick for attorney general.
- The Canadian Press
Quick quotes: How Canada is reacting to Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff
OTTAWA — Here's how notable Canadian politicians and business groups are reacting to U.S. president-elect's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from Canada:
- HuffPost
Seth Meyers Spots How Donald Trump Is Getting A Taste Of His Own Medicine
"Nothing’s making me feel better than the fact that Donald Trump finally got his own Donald Trump,” said the “Late Night” host.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Jr. Talks 'Castration' Of MSNBC Host With Elon Musk, Joe Rogan
An exchange over the idea of Musk buying the network took a turn.
- The Canadian Press
Trump's 25% per cent tariff would lead to pain on both sides of border, leaders say
TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.
- The Hill
Opinion - Donald Trump won the election. Now he’s losing it.
Trump was not hired to gut the Justice Department, abolish the FBI, pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, weaken our intelligence agencies, eliminate the Department of Education or “go wild on health.”
- BuzzFeed
"I Have My Kids' Back": This Dad Is Refusing His MAGA Family's Request To Cut Off His Kids Financially For Refusing To Attend The Holidays
"When my mother asked the two girls, they told my mom that they would no longer be attending any family functions, including Christmas and Thanksgiving. This created a sh**show on an epic scale."
- CBC
Singh calls on Ottawa to extend $250 rebate to cover seniors, vulnerable Canadians
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to go back to the drawing board after learning that the Working Canadians Rebate won't apply to many seniors, people with disabilities and recent graduates.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that his government plans to lift the GST from some essential goods for two months to offer Canadians some relief from cost-of-living pressures.He also said his government plans to send $250 rebate cheques to Canadians who worked in
- The Daily Beast
Trump ‘Border Czar’ Pledges to Throw Denver Mayor in Jail if His City Resists Mass Deportations
President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” claimed Monday that he will throw the mayor of Denver, Colorado in prison if his city resists Trump’s efforts to deport millions of immigrants from the United States. “Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: he’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail,” Tom Homan said in an appearance on Fox News' Hannity. Homan was responding to an interview last week in which Mayor Mike Johnston told Denverite he would summon local police to b
- The Canadian Press
NDP won’t support Liberal $250 rebate plan unless eligibility expanded: Singh
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he supports the Liberal plan to give Canadians a GST break during the holidays, he won’t back the $250 rebate proposal unless the government expands eligibility to the most vulnerable.
- The Wrap
CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent
Collins will move to Washington, where she'll juggle roles as reporter and primetime anchor The post CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent appeared first on TheWrap.
- HuffPost
Gibson Hits Trump Guitars With Cease And Desist Order
The 130-year-old guitar maker alleges that the instruments infringe on its design trademarks, particularly the famous Les Paul model.
- HuffPost
Bill Clinton Says He Isn't Surprised Donald Trump Won The Election
The former president also reacted to Trump's Cabinet picks.
- ABC News
Donald Trump responds to Jack Smith's move to dismiss felony cases
President-elect Donald Trump responded Monday to special counsel Jack Smith's move to dismiss the two felony cases against him. "These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless, and should never have been brought," Trump wrote on his social media platform. Vice President-elect JD Vance said Trump could have "spent the rest of his life in prison" had the outcome of the 2024 race been different.
- Reuters
US bombers intercepted by Russian jets near Kaliningrad on Monday
Two B-52 Stratofortress bombers of the United States were intercepted by two Russian SU-27 fighter jets near Russia's Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad on Monday, a U.S. official said on Tuesday. The U.S. bombers were in the Baltic Sea region to train together with their NATO ally Finland, which shares a 1,340 km (833 mile) border with Russia, amid escalating tensions stemming from Western backing for Ukraine to counter Russia's invasion.
- Reuters
Top NATO official calls on business leaders to prepare for 'wartime scenario'
A top NATO military official on Monday urged businesses to be prepared for a wartime scenario and adjust their production and distribution lines accordingly, in order to be less vulnerable to blackmail from countries such as Russia and China. "If we can make sure that all crucial services and goods can be delivered no matter what, then that is a key part of our deterrence," the chair of NATO's military committee, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, said in Brussels. Speaking at an event of the European Policy Centre think tank, he described deterrence as going far beyond military capability alone, since all available instruments could and would be used in war.