🔴 Live: Macron delivers speech to Morocco's parliament on second day of state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron continued his three-day state visit to Morocco on Tuesday in the hopes of rehabilitating the two countries' souring relationship. Watch Macron's speech live on FRANCE 24.

Tuesday marks the second day of French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Morocco, with the French head of state delivering a speech to the Moroccan parliament before signing more contracts and holding a state dinner with King Mohammed VI.

The address to Parliament will provide an opportunity to revisit the historic ties between the two countries and the issue of the Western Sahara. This former Spanish colony, considered a ‘non-autonomous territory’ by the UN, has been a source of contention between Morocco and the Sahrawi independence fighters of the Polisario Front, supported by Algiers, for half a century.

