🔴 Live: Macron says France did not join strikes on Houthis to avoid escalation
French President Emmanuel Macron said his country decided not to join US-led strikes against Houthis attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea because France is seeking to avoid escalation in Mideast tensions, he gave the explanation at a rare news conference. Macron told reporters that the subject was not “military” but “diplomatic.” Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
Summary:
French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters Paris "decided not to join" strikes carried out by the United States and Britain against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to "avoid any escalation" of violence in the region.
The United Nations is calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebels to implement the Security Council resolution adopted last week demanding an immediate halt to its attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
Qatar said that it had mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas to allow deliveries of medicine to hostages in Gaza and more humanitarian aid to civilians in the besieged Palestinian territory.
The US Senate rejected a resolution on Tuesday that would have frozen security aid to Israel unless the State Department produces a report within 30 days examining whether Israel committed human rights violations in its campaign against Hamas in Gaza.