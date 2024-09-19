🔴Live: Maker of two-way radios used in deadly Lebanon blasts says they were discontinued years ago

Japanese firm Icom said Thursday that it stopped producing the model of two-way radios reportedly used in Wednesday's blasts in Lebanon around 10 years ago. Wednesday's attacks, thought to be orchestrated by Israel, were the second round of deadly explosions targeting thousands of handheld communication devices used by Hezbollah in two days. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for the latest developments.

