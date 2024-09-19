🔴Live: Maker of two-way radios used in deadly Lebanon blasts says they were discontinued years ago
Japanese firm Icom said Thursday that it stopped producing the model of two-way radios reportedly used in Wednesday's blasts in Lebanon around 10 years ago. Wednesday's attacks, thought to be orchestrated by Israel, were the second round of deadly explosions targeting thousands of handheld communication devices used by Hezbollah in two days. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for the latest developments.
Japanese firm Icom said Thursday that it stopped producing the model of two-way radios reportedly used in Wednesday's blasts in Lebanon around 10 years ago. The company said it last exported the devices overseas, including to the Middle East, in 2014.
Following two waves of explosions targeting Hezbollah's communication devices in Lebanon, the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, is expected to deliver a major speech on Thursday. After Tuesday's wave of exploding pager devices, the group said in a statement issued on Telegram on Wednesday that it would "continue ... its blessed operations to support Gaza".
