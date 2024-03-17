🔴 Live: More than 60 killed in Gaza strikes overnight as ceasefire talks to resume
At least 61 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli bombardment, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday, as Israel was preparing to send negotiators to new truce talks in Qatar. Read all of today's latest developments in our live blog below.
Summary:
Gaza’s health ministry said 12 members of the same family, whose house in Deir al-Balah was hit, were among the 61 killed overnight.
Stalled talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.
One in three children under the age of two in northern Gaza is now acutely malnourished and famine is looming, the main UN agency operating in the Palestinian enclave said on Saturday.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)