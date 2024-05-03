Live Nation to drop $25 concert tickets to over 5,000 shows. Who’s coming to Sacramento?

Your love for live entertainment doesn’t have to drain your bank account.

Live Nation’s Concert Week runs from May 8 to May 14, giving fans of music and comedy an opportunity to purchase $25 tickets to over 5,000 shows this year, according to a Wednesday news release.

Tickets are limited and known to sell out fast.

The highly anticipated offer includes over 900 artists spanning a variety of genres, including, pop, Latin, hip-hop, country, R&B, rock, metal, electronic, comedy and more.

“(T)his annual program marks the start of the summer concert season, creating excitement among concertgoers as they gear up to fill their calendars with unforgettable live performances from their favorite artists,” the release states.

In its 10th year, Live Nation’s Concert Week has expanded its reach to over 20 countries.

Who’s coming to Sacramento?

Marketed as “something for everyone,” Live Nation’s Concert Week gives fans access to shows at various venues, from clubs and arenas to amphitheaters and theaters.

British rapper 21 Savage, American singer and dancer Janet Jackson, Mexican singer Peso Pluma and Jamaican DJ Sean Paul are among the participating performers.

Also on the list are American singer Meghan Trainor, Canadian-American singer Alanis Morissette and American rock band Cage The Elephant.

Some upcoming shows in Sacramento and the region include:

Bryson Tiller at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland on May 15

Cody Jinks at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on May 17

Brooks and Dunn at Save Mart Center in Fresno on June 6 and at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on June 8

Janet Jackson at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on June 11

Peso Pluma at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Aug. 21

The Doobie Brothers at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Sept. 10

Maxwell at the Oakland Arena in Oakland on Oct. 25

How does the $25 Live Nation deal work?

Visit Live Nation’s site between May 8 and May 14 to view the full list of participating shows.

Searches can be filtered by event, venue and artist. You can also minimize your concert hunt to a location closest to your city.

Once you’ve selected an event, click the ticket labeled “Concert Week Promotion” and proceed to check out.

Tip: You can add multiple tickets to your cart.

On May 8, T-Mobile and Rakuten early access begins. The general sale runs from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, “or while supplies last.”

Do tickets actually cost $25?

No, but close.

The $25 ticket promotional price includes fees, the release stated.

However, taxes will be tacked on at checkout and the amount will depend on the show’s city, state and venue.

