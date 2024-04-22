🔴 Live: Netanyahu vows to reject any US sanctions on Israeli army battalions

The United States appears close to sanctioning an Israeli military unit over alleged human rights violations in the West Bank, a move the Israeli prime minister angrily denounced as "the height of absurdity." Read our liveblog to follow today's developments in the Middle East.

Summary:

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will increase "military pressure" on the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a bid to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Gaza's civil defence said Sunday dozens of bodies had been found buried at a hospital complex previously raided by Israel, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to ramp up military pressure on Hamas.

Israeli leaders on Sunday harshly criticised an expected decision by the US to impose sanctions on a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers in the Israeli military.

At least 34,097 Palestinians have been killed and an estimated 76,980 have been injured in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. Some 1,170 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks that sparked the war and 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli figures, with 132 still missing.

05:00am: Netanyahu vows to reject any US sanctions on army battalions

Israeli Prime Minister Binjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would fight against sanctions being imposed on any Israeli military units for alleged rights violations, after media reports said Washington was planning such a step.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Netanyahu vows to increase 'military pressure' on Hamas in 'the coming days'

Deadly 'explosion' hits Iraqi military base housing pro-Iranian armed groups, says Iraq

World leaders urge restraint after suspected Israeli strikes on Iran