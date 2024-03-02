'Live ordnance' fished out of Charles River, police say
Police said they received a telephone call from a magnet fisherman Friday evening reporting that he removed some unexploded ordnance from the Charles River.
“These children went through hell. Now they never have to worry about their abusers again,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings
Adam Price was found guilty Thursday for murdering both his children in 2021
South Dakota officials believe she was killed as revenge for 2019 death they say she wasn’t involved in.
Anyone with information about the two people should contact police.
Brandon Fellows lit up a joint in a senator's office while a mob trashed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Justice Department is pushing back against a new set of subpoenas quietly sent out by House Republicans related to the Hunter Biden criminal investigation in another brewing faceoff in the President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry. The department said it has already taken “extraordinary steps” to rebut claims of political interference in the investigation into the president's son despite a lack of hard evidence for the allegations, according to a letter obtained Friday by The Associated Press. The letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is a response to previously unreported subpoenas the committee sent last week as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
A Toronto police officer was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a "vulnerable" woman nearly two years ago.Const. Conal Quinn, 54, who has been a police officer for 23 years, was sentenced at the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto.The sexual assault occurred at the victim's home on March 21, 2021. Quinn was found guilty of sexual assault on Oct. 27, 2023. Quinn was on duty and in uniform at the time of the incident."There is no question that this was a grave bre
A man who was a close associate of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM) was arrested in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday.Roobens Denis, 31, was arrested by local authorities after being wanted by Quebec City Police for seven months. Denis was wanted for drug trafficking offences, said police in a statement. They say Interpol issued a red notice — a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.Denis is
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado paramedic was sentenced Friday to five years in prison in a rare prosecution of medical responders following the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became part of the rallying cries for social justice that swept the U.S. in 2020. McClain was walking down the street in a Denver suburb in 2019 when police responding to a suspicious person report forcibly restrained him and put him in a neck hold. His final words -- “I can’t breathe” -- foreshadowed those of Ge
The former Missouri middle school principal has pleaded guilty to federal charges.
REGINA — A man who ran over and killed an RCMP officer in Saskatchewan was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday in a decision both prosecutors and police say sends a message to future would-be offenders. Alphonse Stanley Traverse of Winnipeg pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the death of Const. Shelby Patton. Patton, 26, died in June 2021 after pulling over a suspected stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina. Court heard the officer asked Traverse to get out of the tru
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old Texas girl who has been missing for more than a week, has been found, police said.
Toronto police have arrested a 27-year-old Toronto man in connection with a random pellet gun attack against a senior in Scarborough earlier this week.Police allege the man shot a 76-year-old woman with a pellet gun while she was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin Avenue Wednesday morning. The victim was shot several times and received minor injuries to her hands and face as a result, police said.At a news conference Friday morning, Insp. Michael Williams said the woman was traumatized fr
Cornelius Green pleaded guilty to federal murder-for-hire charges
A Texas shelter says Sage needs to be adopted by someone who is familiar with cocker spaniels.
More than 30 people have been arrested in Quebec during a sweeping police crackdown on a street gang believed to be behind a string of violent kidnappings. Mike Armstrong reports on who leads the Blood Family Mafia, why they are fighting the Hells Angels, and what police have revealed about the drug war.
Austrian police said Friday they are investigating 17 people, most of them minors, on suspicion of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl over a period of several months. Twelve of the suspects are minors between the ages of 14 and 18, one is 19, two are below the age of criminal responsibility, which is 14 in Austria, and the identities of two others are unknown, said Florian Finda, a senior official with Vienna's state criminal police office. The offenses are alleged to have taken place between February and June 2023 in garages, at perpetrators' apartments and other locations in Vienna.
As mourners prepare for the funeral of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was killed near Houston, the community wants answers about how the suspect in her death was allowed to remain free despite a long criminal history of violence. Nearly two decades years before Don McDougal was charged with capital murder in Audrii's slaying, he was accused of indecency with a child by climbing into another Texas girl's bed and attempting to undress her. Last year in the county where Audrii’s family lives, McDougal was accused of a stabbing a man, but authorities said they didn't have enough evidence at the time to arrest him on a charge of aggravated assault.