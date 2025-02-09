Live from New Orleans: Taylor Swift, celeb sightings and all to know that isn't football

NEW ORLEANS - What if we told you she's back?

Taylor Swift is 2-for-2 when it comes to making it to the Super Bowl. The singer who penned the song "Fifteen" in 2006 wrote, "in your life you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team." It's true. See: The Eras Tour. But we must admit it's been fun to follow her journey supporting beau Travis Kelce in his three-peat bid as tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs.

We are here to capture her fashion, celebrity friends and celebratory dances. Ehsan Kassim from USA TODAY Sports is reporting all the trends as they unfold during the broadcast Sunday while Taylor Swift reporter Bryan West reports live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

'Cause let's be honest, we're here for not for the "three-peat" but the "Tay-pete."

Is Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?

Bryan West is in the stadium and on Taylor Swift watch. As soon as we have Taylor spotting, we'll share!

Who is sitting with Taylor Swift in the suite?

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It pays to best friends with Taylor Swift.

So who's on the vaunted shortlist to join Swift as she cheers on her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in a suite against the Philadelphia Eagles?

She was spotted at dinner with the Haim sisters in New Orleans leading up to the game, and they are frequently spotted with Swift. So they might be an odds favorite. Swift has watched games with her parents and Kelce's parents, so let's add them. With Jason Kelce not playing in this game, do we think he and Kylie will be there? Odds are yes. Kylie Kelce was reportedly also at that dinner.

We're going to say no on Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, even though they've watched before. With the drama around the Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit, maybe it's Bad Blood? Or maybe the distraction isn't needed.

With strategic stories about Swift and Selena Gomez hanging in LA and "giggling" through dinner, we are putting bets on Gomez and fiancée Benny Blanco.

Who are we to fight the Tayvoodoo?

Earlier this week, Travis Kelce was asked about Taylor Swift pantomiming throwing a football, mouthing "touchdown" and holding up a three for a third Super Bowl win during her Eras Tour show at the Caesars Superdome back in the fall.

Fans think the singer may have manifested some of the Chiefs' success, and Kelce didn't knock down the idea.

"We love to manifest things, for sure, and you can't say it's not real, because we're here, right?" Kelce told reporters at the stadium on Monday. "Whatever she was doing, I'm sure it helped."

Swift superfan trolls Eagles fans

It's impossible to miss Jake Duhaime walking into the Super Bowl. The Boston marketing executive has been wearing his golden, spangly blazer on the streets of New Orleans and aisles of Radio Row. The jacket has a red-and-yellow fleur-de-lis. The sleeves read "Dynasty (Taylor's Version)" and "Tay-Peat (Taylor's Version)." And then there's the bright, white "Tayvoodoo" across the chest.

"I also put up a billboard in Philadelphia," Duhaime says.

To troll Eagles fans, he partnered with Tasty Clean, an edible cleaning spray company in Dallas, to buy a "Hey Philly, Tayvoodoo is real" billboard along Interstate 95. "Alchemy becomes reality on 02.09.25" the $3,000 sign next to Lincoln Financial Field reads.

We'll see if the Tayvoodoo is in full force at the Super Bowl matchup.

Jake Duhaime wears his golden sequined jacket to the Super Bowl's Radio Row to show off his fandom for football and Taylor Swift on Feb. 5, 2025, in New Orleans.

More Eagles fans expected to watch from stadium

Swift may be in the minority with Chiefs fans in the Caesars Superdome. According to VividSeats, 56% of the crowd will join Kylie and Jason Kelce in rooting for the birds. Prices on the ticket marketplace are hovering between $1,950 and $2,200 for the upper level.

Swift is expected to be in a suite, like last year. Confirmed360, a concierge service, tells USA TODAY that the luxury boxes were going for $500,000 to $3 million.

Chiefs Coach on third consecutive win and Taylor's Pop-Tarts

If the Chiefs pull out a third win, it seems likely there will be baked goods, made by Swift, delivered to the team.

"She bakes different things and brings them in for the players and coaches. I think it's brought some fun and some excitement into it the last couple of years," says Ryan Reynolds, not the actor but the head strength and conditioning coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reynolds has been with the organization for nine years and says Swift has brought a fun, new energy to the team.

"She's integrated herself into the team, and it's been good," he says, admitting he enjoys her homemade Pop-Tarts.

Ryan Reynolds, the head strength and condition coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, talks with reporters ahead of Super Bowl 59.

Taylor wearing 'R-r-r-red' at the Grammys

To start Super Bowl week, Swift wore a gorgeous red asymmetrical dress to the Grammy Awards. Swifties surmised the "T" dangling across her left upper thigh stood for "Taylor" or "Travis." Maybe it's a mix of those and also "three-peat" or "third" win? Either way, here's a look at all the best photos of the "Red" singer from last weekend.

We're looking forward to seeing what she wears to Super Bowl 59.

