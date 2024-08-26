🔴 Live: Parts of Kyiv lose power as Russia launches air attacks across Ukraine

FRANCE 24
·1 min read

Russia launched a massive air assault on Ukraine early Monday, targeting energy infrastructure across the country and causing widespread power outages. The strikes, which killed at least three people, were among the largest in weeks and affected multiple regions, including Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments on the war in ukraine.

Summary :

  • At least seven explosions rang out early Monday over the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, amid a nationwide alert warning against Russian aerial attacks.

  • Russian forces unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage on Ukraine on Monday morning, targeting multiple regions across the country, the Ukrainian air force said. Power and water supplies were disrupted in parts of Kyiv following the attacks, Ukrainian officials said. At least three people were reported killed.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)


Read also:
Ukraine’s Russia incursion gamble leaves enemy in shock, allies guessing
Russia must 'feel' the war, Zelensky says, as fighting on Russian territory continues
Moscow, Kyiv swap 230 prisoners of war on Ukraine’s Independence Day

