"We live in the pothole capital of England - it's like driving over the surface of the moon"

Fed-up locals living in the pothole capital of England say the crumbling roads are so bad it’s like “driving on the moon”. A study found Hereford had more potholes than any other area in the country – with 25,000 being reported to the council last year alone. Data reviewed from reports on the FixMyStreet platform found there was one pothole reported for every 127th resident in Hereford. Herefordshire Council was found to be struggling to keep up with demand with figures showing just half of reported potholes being filled in. Residents also claim the pavements are “falling apart” with some saying they are too scared to venture out after dark in case they trip over.