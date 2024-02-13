🔴 Live: Pressure mounts on Israel to abandon plan for Rafah ground offensive
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinians UNRWA, has said he has "no intention to resign" following allegations that some staff members participated in the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, Reuters)
Read more on FRANCE 24 English
Read also:
US trying to broker Gaza deal for six-week ‘period of calm’, says Biden
Dozens killed in Israeli air strikes on Rafah ahead of ground assault
Netanyahu orders military to prepare evacuation of Rafah ahead of expected ground invasion