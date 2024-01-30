Advertisement

🔴 Live: Qatar says truce proposal will be sent to Hamas

FRANCE 24

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
Blinken voices 'real hope' for a deal to pause Gaza fighting in exchange for hostages
UN chief asks donor countries to ensure 'continuity' of Gaza aid operations
ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza