🔴 Live: Qatar says truce proposal will be sent to Hamas

LONDON — Israeli military and intelligence officials have concluded that a significant number of weapons used by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks and in the war in the Gaza Strip came from an unlikely source: the Israeli military itself. For years, analysts have pointed to underground smuggling routes to explain how Hamas stayed so heavily armed despite an Israeli military blockade of the Gaza Strip. But recent intelligence has shown the extent to which Hamas has been able to build many of its rocket
Former President Donald Trump says the US faces a terror risk from people crossing the border. Peter Bergen points to what he calls the real security threat we face.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three U.S. service members were killed and as many as 34 wounded, United States officials said on Sunday, after a drone attack in Jordan that they linked to Iranian-backed militants. The attack is a major escalation of the tensions in the Middle East sparked by Hamas' attack in Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel's retaliatory strikes that have devastated Gaza. "The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American service members, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America ... This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden's weakness and surrender."
JERUSALEM (AP) — A little-discussed United States military desert outpost in the far reaches of northeastern Jordan has become the focus of international attention after a drone attack killed three American troops and injured at least 34 others there. The base, known as Tower 22, sits near the demilitarized zone on the border between Jordan and Syria along a sandy, bulldozed berm marking the DMZ's southern edge. The Iraqi border is only 10 kilometers (6 miles) away. The area is known as Rukban,
The US, having been trying to pivot away from the Middle East, finds itself drawn back into the region. It is now strengthening its military posture.
GAZA/DOHA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States vowed to take "all necessary actions" to defend American forces after a drone attack killed three U.S. troops in Jordan, while Qatar said it hoped U.S. retaliation would not damage regional security or undercut progress toward a new Gaza hostage-release deal. Sunday's attack by Iran-backed militants was the first deadly strike against U.S. troops since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and marks a major escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East. White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday the United States did not want a wider war with Iran or in the region, "but we got to do what we have to do."
Rescuers have finished extinguishing a fire at an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district, which occurred because of a strike by two Iskander missiles overnight, the head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration Filip Pronin reported on Telegram on Jan. 28.
The broken windows were fixed and the healing had begun by the time people started to gather for a vigil outside the Sgoolai Israel Synagogue in downtown Fredericton on Sunday afternoon. People gathered to show their support for the community, after the congregation arrived to celebrate Sabbath on Saturday only to find the building's front windows shattered. "We got a lot of great words yesterday and a lot of great action today," said Daniel Chippin, who sits on the board of directors at the syn
Kate Osamor has apologised for ‘any offence caused’.
Kanaani also said the continuation of U.S. strikes on Syria and Iraq as well as the war in Gaza will only intensify a cycle of instability in the region. U.S. President Biden blamed Iran-backed groups for the unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. forces, the first deadly strike against U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and sent shock waves throughout the Middle East. Kanaani said "resistance groups" do not take orders from the Islamic Republic.
The wail of air raid sirens is commonplace in Belgorod, a Russian border city whose residents are on edge following a Ukrainian missile attack on a New Year's holiday weekend that left dozens of people dead and injured. Last week, an apparent drone attack in the Black Sea port of Tuapse in the southern Krasnodar region hit one of Russia's largest refineries and ignited a fire, while another big refinery in the Volga River city of Yaroslavl, north of Moscow came under attack early Monday, but officials said there was no damage. Attacks like these are dealing a heavy blow to President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to reassure Russians that life in the country is largely untouched by the nearly 2-year-old war.
The three US soldiers killed in the drone attack on a US military outpost in Jordan were identified Monday as Sgt. William Rivers, 46 of Carrollton, Georgia, Specialist Kennedy Sanders, 24 of Waycross, Georgia, and Specialist Breonna Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia, according to the Defense Department.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Talks held on Sunday initiated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt to broker a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas were "constructive" but meaningful gaps remain, the Israeli prime minister's office said. "There are still significant gaps in which the parties will continue to discuss this week in additional mutual meetings," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement. U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, along with the head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel, the statement said.
Three U.S. service members were killed and at least 34 wounded in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants on U.S. troops in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden and U.S. officials said on Sunday. It is the first deadly strike against U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October, and marks a major escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.
Benjamin Netanyahu said protests organized by families of hostages in Gaza "hardens Hamas' demands and delays the results."
(Bloomberg) -- The White House said it’s weighing potential responses to a deadly attack on a US base in Jordan by Iran-backed militants over the weekend, as both Washington and Tehran seek to avoid a direct confrontation over the widening Middle East conflict.Most Read from BloombergTraders Line Up for ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Emerging Markets BetTrump Cash Stockpile at Risk From $450 Million Dual VerdictsBlackstone Is Building a $25 Billion Empire of Power-Hungry Data CentersAmazon Drops iRobot
Two people were killed and several wounded on Monday in what Iranian and Syrian media said was an Israeli attack on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, with Iran's ambassador to Damascus denying reports the location was an Iranian military post. Tasnim news agency said Israel "attacked an Iranian military advisory centre" in Syria, but Iran's envoy to Syria, Hossein Akbari, denied the details on the target and said the casualties were not Iranian.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Sunday condemned Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for linking pro-Palestinian protesters to Russia during a CNN interview in which she also indicated she wants the FBI to investigate any potential financial links. Pelosi suggested on CNN’s “State of the Union” that some pro-Palestinian protesters who are calling for a…
Yemen's Houthis launched a drone attack on a British warship which was "successfully repelled", the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said. The ministry said HMS Diamond used its Sea Viper missile system to shoot down a drone "illegally targeting" it, with no injuries or damage reported. "These intolerable and illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and it is our duty to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea," the MoD said.
Two demonstrators hurled soup at Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” in Paris, though the painting was protected from damage by its glass casing.