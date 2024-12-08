Live: Rebels announce full control of Syria's third largest city Homs

A rebel fighter gestures in Homs countryside, after Syrian rebels pressed their lightning advance on December 7, 2024.

Syrian rebels announced they gained full control over the key city of Homs early on Sunday after only a day of fighting, leaving President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule dangling by a thread as insurgents marched on the capital, Damascus. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.

Yesterday's key developments:

  • A leading commander of Syria's Islamist-led rebel coalition said its forces had entered the country's third city Homs and freed more than 3,500 prisoners from its central prison.

  • Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Russia have issued a joint statement calling for a political solution in Syria. The statement, released by the countries' foreign ministers after they met in Doha, said the crisis in Syria posed a threat to regional and international security.

  • The Polish embassy in Syria has advised all Polish citizens in Syria to leave the country immediately due to the security situation.

  • The Israeli army has said its troops were assisting UN peacekeeping forces in the Syrian-controlled part of the Golan Heights in repelling an attack "by armed individuals".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, and Reuters)


