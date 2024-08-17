🔴 Live: Russia says US-made rockets used to destroy bridge in Kursk

FRANCE 24
·1 min read

Russia's foreign ministry said Ukraine had used Western rockets, likely US-made HIMARS, to destroy a bridge over the Seym river in the Kursk region, killing volunteers trying to evacuate civilians. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates.

Summary:

  • Ukrainian officials in the eastern city of Pokrovsk urged civilians to evacuate as fast as possible due to Russian troops “advancing at a fast pace”. The city lies on the intersection of a key road that supplies Ukrainian troops and towns across the eastern front. It has long been a target for the Russian army.

Yesterday's key developments:

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories