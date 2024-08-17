🔴 Live: Russia says US-made rockets used to destroy bridge in Kursk
Russia's foreign ministry said Ukraine had used Western rockets, likely US-made HIMARS, to destroy a bridge over the Seym river in the Kursk region, killing volunteers trying to evacuate civilians. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates.
Summary:
Ukrainian officials in the eastern city of Pokrovsk urged civilians to evacuate as fast as possible due to Russian troops “advancing at a fast pace”. The city lies on the intersection of a key road that supplies Ukrainian troops and towns across the eastern front. It has long been a target for the Russian army.
Yesterday's key developments:
The Russian defence ministry said its forces captured Sergiivka, a frontline village some 15 kilometres away from the Ukrainian-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
Kremlin aide Nikolai Patrushev claimed on Friday that the US-led NATO military alliance and "Western special services" were directly involved in the planning of Ukraine's attack on Russia's Kursk region. The US has maintained it had not received advance notice of the attack.
Russia said it had repelled a night-time attack using 12 US-made missiles on the landmark Crimean Bridge built on the orders of President Vladimir Putin after Moscow annexed the peninsula.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)
