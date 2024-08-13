🔴 Live: Russia steps up air attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv touts gains in Kursk region
Russia launched drone and missile attacks at Ukraine overnight, injuring one person and damaging civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday, a day after Kyiv's top general claimed his forces controlled 1,000 square kilometres of Russian territory in the Kursk region. Ukraine's surprise incursion into Russia has caused caused more than 100,000 civilians to flee their homes along the border. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.
Summary:
Russia launched 38 attack drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday. Russia's defence ministry said its air defence units destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region.
Ukraine's top military commander claimed on Monday that his forces controlled 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) of Russia's neighbouring Kursk region, the first time a Ukrainian military official has publicly commented on the gains of Kyiv's lightning incursion.
Yesterday's key developments:
The United States is deeply concerned by reports that Iran is planning to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Monday. Patel warned of a "severe" US response if Iran moves forward with the transfer.
