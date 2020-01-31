'They have to live with it,' says mother of slain Siksika hockey player as brothers ordered to stand trial

If Melody Ayoungman is angry, you wouldn't know. 

There is a peacefulness to her demeanour as she speaks lovingly about her 24-year-old son, Kristian Ayoungman, who was shot to death as he headed home to the Siksika First Nation in southern Alberta on March 17, 2019. 

On Friday, two brothers from the neighbouring town of Strathmore were committed to stand trial following a five-day preliminary inquiry.

Brandon Daniel Giffen, 25, will go to trial charged with first-degree murder while his younger brother Kody Allan Giffen, 22, will be tried for manslaughter.

"They did what they did and they have to live with it," said Melody outside the courtroom. "I didn't do this. I gave my son the best I could of my life."

Meghan Grant/CBC

Ayoungman was a Junior B hockey player for the Siksika Buffaloes senior AA hockey team and formerly played with Strathmore's Wheatland Kings.

He was also a champion powwow dancer on the reserve.

"He was at the highest peak in his life," said Melody.

Ayoungman had just secured a job as a heavy equipment operator after getting his tickets and certification.

"His life was taken way too young. He left us way too soon," his mother said.

He had a condo, a vehicle and, more importantly, says Melody, an intense love and loyalty to his family.

When Ayoungman learned his niece and nephew wanted to play hockey like their uncle, he went out and bought all the equipment they'd need. 

"That's his love," said Melody. 

All of the evidence heard by provincial court Judge Heather Lamoureux this week is protected by a publication ban.

But in interviews done with CBC News last year, friends of the victim who were with him when he was killed said two groups of friends — Ayoungman's and the Giffens' — got into a fight at a Strathmore bar.

They separated but later the same night encountered each other again.

Breanna Crawler said she was driving away when Ayoungman was fatally shot as he sat in the front seat of the truck.

A date for a trial will be set in March.

Ron Simenik and Lynda Levesque are prosecuting the case. 

Brandon Giffen is in custody. Kody Giffen was granted bail in August. They are represented by defence lawyers Mitch Stevenson and Shelley Moore. 

  • PM warns against discrimination at Lunar New Year event as fears of coronavirus spread
    News
    CBC

    PM warns against discrimination at Lunar New Year event as fears of coronavirus spread

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to stay united and warned against the rise of discrimination as fears of the coronavirus spread."There is no place in our country for discrimination driven by fear or misinformation," Trudeau said at a Lunar New Year celebration at a banquet hall in Scarborough, a suburb of Toronto. "This is not something Canadians will ever stand for."The comments come just days after politicians, public health officials and members of the Chinese Canadian community in Toronto said that more needed to be done to avoid a recurrence of the racism and xenophobia experienced during the 2003 SARS outbreak.4th confirmed case in CanadaPublic health officials in Canada confirmed another person tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to four — three in Ontario and one in B.C.In China, where the outbreak originated, the number of confirmed cases rose above 11,000 on Saturday, with the death toll at 259.Worldwide, infections have been reported in at least 24 countries outside of mainland China.But while case numbers are increasing rapidly in China, there's been no widespread transmission outside that country. The Public Health Agency of Canada, which is working alongside provinces and territories to monitor the novel coronavirus, says the risk to Canadians is low. Watch: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a Lunar New Year event in TorontoFears on the riseDespite the low risk of transmission in this country, news of the virus has led to the re-emergence of racist tropes that target Asian people based on their ethnicity.Justin Kong, the executive director of the Toronto chapter of the Chinese Canadian National Council, said Asian Canadians have become the targets of xenophobic comments in recent days, both online and offline."If someone looks Chinese or appears to be Asian, the assumption is that they're virus carriers," said Kong in an interview on CBC News Network. "We saw this with SARS, Ebola, and often it has a racial tinge to it."Amy Go, president of Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, says the racism against Chinese Canadians in recent days is even worse than that which occurred during the SARS outbreak in 2003."The racism this time is very brazen and even more vile and hateful," Go said."We have the social media now … and I think people sort of [feel] like uncensored, you don't need to be politically correct and it's OK to be blatantly racist."Go joined Toronto mayor John Tory, the city's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa and others at a press conference earlier this week to to speak out against the spread of misinformation, including urging that Chinese Canadians should be avoided or quarantined.In his remarks, Trudeau sought to show his support for those who have been victims of discrimination and those worried about loved ones abroad."I know it's been a tough start of the year for many of you," Trudeau said. "Our government will always stand with you. We will always speak up against division."In response to Trudeau's remarks, Go said it's important for the prime minister to express verbal support for the Chinese Canadian community, but she wants to hear specifics about what the government plans to do to combat racism."First of all, how are they going to allay fear?" Go said. "My call to all civic leaders and political leaders ... [is to] name the issue, come out to support the Chinese Canadian community, but also talk about Canadian society as a whole, and also commit to action."Go said she wants to see a comprehensive strategy that could include things like a hotline for victims of stigmatization, monitoring of social media for misinformation, and a media campaign in multiple languages to promote accurate information, among other strategies.No public emergency: health ministerHealth Minister Patty Hajdu declined to declare a public health emergency yesterday, despite the U.S. doing so. She told CBC's Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos that Canada was closely following the guidelines of the World Health Organization.Meanwhile, the federal government is working on a plan to bring home Canadians from the coronavirus-affected region of Wuhan.Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne spoke with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday about the logistics for a planned airlift.Air Canada joined airlines around the world in cancelling flights all flights to Beijing and Shanghai until at least the end of February.

  • Philippines reports 1st virus death outside of China
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Philippines reports 1st virus death outside of China

    BEIJING — The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from a new virus outside of China, where authorities delayed the opening of schools in the worst-hit province and tightened quarantine measures in a city that allow only one family member to venture out to buy supplies.The Philippine Department of Health said a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was admitted on Jan. 25 after experiencing a fever, cough, and sore throat. He developed severe pneumonia, and in his last few days, “the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, however, the condition of the patient deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his demise."The man's 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, also tested positive for the virus and remains in hospital isolation in Manila.President Rodrigo Duterte approved a temporary ban on all travellers, except Filipinos, from China and its autonomous regions. The U.S., Japan, Singapore and Australia have imposed similar restrictions despite criticism from China and an assessment from the World Health Organization that they were unnecessarily hurting trade and travel.The death toll in China climbed by 45 to 304 and the number of cases by 2,590 to 14,380, according to the National Health Commission, well above the number of those infected in in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which broke out in southern China and spread worldwide.Meanwhile, six officials in the city of Huanggang, neighbouring the epicenter of Wuhan in Hubei province, have been fired over “poor performance" in handling the outbreak, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.It cited the mayor as saying the city's “capabilities to treat the patients remained inadequate and there is a severe shortage in medical supplies such as protective suits and medical masks."After Huanggang, the trading centre of Wenzhou in coastal Zhejiang province also confined people to homes, allowing only one family member to venture out every other day to buy necessary supplies.With the outbreak showing little sign of abating, authorities in Hubei and elsewhere have extended the Lunar New Year holiday, due to end this week, well into February. The annual travel crunch of millions of people returning from their hometowns to the cities is thought to pose a major threat of secondary infection at a time when authorities are encouraging people to avoid public gatherings.All Hubei schools will postpone the opening of the new semester until further notice and students from elsewhere who visited over the holiday will also be excused from classes.Far away on China's southeast coast, the manufacturing hub of Wenzhou put off the opening of government offices until Feb. 9, private businesses until Feb. 17 and schools until March 1.With nearly 10 million people, Wenzhou has reported 241 confirmed cases of the virus, one of the highest levels outside Hubei. Similar measures have been announced in the provinces and cities of Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guizhou, Hebei and Hunan, while the major cities of Shanghai and Beijing were on indefinite leave pending developments.Despite imposing drastic travel restrictions at home, China has chafed at those imposed by foreign governments, criticizing Washington’s order barring entry to most non-citizens who visited China in the past two weeks. Apart from dinging China's international reputation, such steps could worsen a domestic economy already growing at its lowest rate in decades.The crisis is the latest to confront Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has been beset by months of anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong, the reelection of Taiwan's pro-independence president and criticism over human rights violations in the traditionally Muslim northwestern territory of Xinjiang. Economically, Xi faces lagging demand and dramatically slower growth at home while the tariff war with the U.S. remains largely unresolved.New Zealand announced Sunday it is temporarily banning travellers from China to protect the South Pacific region from the virus. The 14-day ban applies to foreigners leaving China but not to New Zealand residents. New Zealand also raised its travel advice for China to "Do not travel," the highest level.Among a growing number of airlines suspending flights to mainland China was Qatar Airways. The Doha-based carrier said on its website that its flights would stop Monday. It blamed “significant operational challenges caused by entry restrictions imposed by a number of countries” for the suspension of flights.Indonesia and Oman also halted flights to China, as did Saudi Arabia’s flagship national carrier, Saudia.Saudi Arabia’s state-run media reported that 10 Saudi students were evacuated from Wuhan on a special flight. It said the students would be screened upon arrival and quarantined for 14 days.This weekend, South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens out of Wuhan. They went into a two-week quarantine.On Sunday, South Korea reported three more cases for a total of 15. They include an evacuee, a Chinese relative of a man who tested positive and a man who returned from Wuhan. India reported a second case, also in southern Kerala state.South Korea also barred foreigners who have stayed or travelled to Hubei province within the last 14 days from entering the country.Indonesia flew back 241 nationals from Wuhan on Sunday and quarantined them on the remote Natuna Islands for two weeks. Several hundred residents protested the move, with one saying, “This is not because we do not have a sense of solidarity with fellow nationals. But because we fear they could infect us with the deadly virus from China.”A Turkish military transport plane carrying 42 people arrived in Ankara from Wutan Saturday night. The 32 Turkish, six Azerbaijani, three Georgian nationals and an Albanian will remain under observation for 14 days, together with 20 personnel who participated in the evacuation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.Vietnam counted its seventh case, a Vietnamese-American man who had a two-hour layover in Wuhan on his way from the U.S. to Ho Chi Minh City.The virus’ rapid spread in two months prompted the WHO on Thursday to declare it a global emergency.That declaration “flipped the switch” from a cautious attitude to recommending governments prepare for the possibility the virus might spread, said the WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea. Most cases reported so far have been people who visited China or their family members.WHO said it was especially concerned that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.“Countries need to get ready for possible importation in order to identify cases as early as possible and in order to be ready for a domestic outbreak control, if that happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.Both the new virus and SARS are from the coronavirus family, which also includes those that cause the common cold.The death rate in China is falling, but the number of confirmed cases will keep growing because thousands of specimens from suspected cases have yet to be tested, Galea said.“The case fatality ratio is settling out at a much lower level than we were reporting three, now four, weeks ago,” he said.Although scientists expect to see limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contact, they are concerned about cases of infection spreading to people who might have less exposure.___Associated Press writers Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Binaj Gurubacharya in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jon Gambrell and Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Andrew Wilks in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.The Associated Press

  • Throw away that owner's manual: InspectAR looks at complex tech with augmented reality
    News
    CBC

    Throw away that owner's manual: InspectAR looks at complex tech with augmented reality

    Ever look at a computer chip and circuit board — or even your car's fuse box — and wonder what all those symbols, switches and connectors actually do?If one St. John's tech company has its way, the days of flipping through instruction books to figure it out will soon be a thing of the past.Matt Noseworthy is co-founder of InspectAR, which uses augmented reality to map out complicated electronics, labelling a circuit board's schematics on a screen in real time."What the software does is, when you point a camera at a piece of electronics, it draws a bunch of images over that piece of electronics," Noseworthy said."That information would otherwise take hours and hours digging through big thick manuals to find."Watch the InspectAR demo:The idea originated at the Centre for Entrepreneurship at Memorial University, when two other co-founders — confronted for the first time with the tedium of engineering tiny electronics — found themselves exasperated by tracking and labelling all the various transistors and diodes in front of them.When they paired up with a software developer, a solution emerged: a program that highlights and maps out the components of whatever computer chip they might be working on, as they worked on it."We decided to build this as a toy first," Noseworthy said. "Then we realized, 'Wait, there's actually a big market opportunity here.'"Noseworthy said since launching six months ago, the software has about 400 users: a success, he said, given the relative novelty of the product.Engineers at Phillips, a multinational corporation that manufactures light bulbs, electronics and appliances, is probably their largest client so far, he said.A couple of big investors later, and the company is now sitting on $850,000 — money Noseworthy said they'll use to grow their team.Some of those jobs, he adds, will likely be landed by engineering hopefuls here at home."We are looking elsewhere, but there's a lot of talent in our beautiful province, especially with MUN right here churning out high quality engineers all the time," he said. InspectAR is one of a swath of tech companies marking success in recent months.St. John's-based Verafin inked a $500-million venture funding deal, the largest in Canadian history, last year for its research into crime-fighting artificial intelligence, while smart home product developer Mysa nearly doubled its number of employees.Noseworthy said it's success stories like those that attract more tech industry talent to the province — one of the reasons InspectAR says it's banking on hiring here."There's plenty of talent on the island to build a big startup," he said.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • For 'Fast and Furious' cast, Walker's memory remains strong
    News
    The Canadian Press

    For 'Fast and Furious' cast, Walker's memory remains strong

    MIAMI — Vin Diesel says it’s the spirit of Paul Walker that motivates him to continue starring in the “Fast and Furious” saga.Diesel and the cast spoke of the memory of their late screen partner at a special event surrounding the upcoming release of the franchise’s ninth chapter, “F9: Fast and Furious 9.”The recent death of Kobe Bryant reminded Diesel of the loss of his friend.“I can’t make a ‘Fast’ without Pablo in my thoughts, in my everyday activity, in my approach to every scene,” Diesel said, invoking his affectionate nickname for Walker. “His spirit must live in this saga, because his spirit, in so many ways, is what drives me to continue the saga.”The film took over a park in Miami for “The Road to F9 Concert & Trailer Debut Event” with a concert starring Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, and others.The crowd included Diesel’s family and Walker’s daughter, Meadow. Fans got their first look at the film, which includes larger-than-life stunts involving an assortment of cars racing, crashing and even flying through the air.Ludacris, the rapper who has starred as Tej Parker in the franchise, opened the show, and before performing he spoke of how the “Fast and Furious” family honours Walker.“We start off with prayers. We always talk about family and how important family is, and this is a whole family, this entire cast. I'm talking about on and off screen. I think that's what makes our chemistry so well. And it's always in remembrance and in motivation of how we're doing our duty and honouring Paul Walker, and now even Kobe Bryant, of making sure that we do everything in our power to make the best movie possible, so that it resonates with everyone — the love and the family it instills,” Ludacris said.Before performing their song, “See You Again,” Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth spoke about what it meant to create music that paid tribute to Walker after his death in a 2013 car crash.“A lot of people deal with losses in different ways, and this was an opportunity to be able to not only reflect on it, but to try to help people get through it. And music can make you feel better. You can express yourself," Khalifa said. “Sometimes you might not necessarily cry when something happens, but you might hear a song and it might bring that emotion out of you. And that's how you kind of like cleanse, and do better later, you know what I'm saying? So, to be able to have the song this powerful and the subject matter be as powerful as it is, it's a real blessing.”Puth says he’s humbled by the power of the song.“I wrote that song five years ago, and here it’s taken on so many shapes and sizes and lives, much more than I ever initially ever thought it would take. So I’m very humbled by all of this,” Puth said.Director Jon Lin, who worked with Walker says the death of Bryant serves as a reminder.“It really just reminds you to kind of look around and appreciate everything," he said. "I think being a big part of this family, it's something that we can look at each other and really look back and appreciate. And as we move forward, take nothing for granted.”Michelle Rodriguez said the new film has all the physics-defying tricks of its predecessors, and then some.“This one's pushing all the lines. The drama line is pushed really heavily. The action line is pushed really heavily,” said Rodriguez, who teased that there’s a surprise new member of the “Furious” family who will be introduced in “F9.”“I always wonder how they top the last one. And then I'm like, 'Oh, so that's how,'” Rodriguez said.“F9: Fast and Furious 9” zooms into theatres this May.John Carucci, The Associated Press

  • News
    CBC

    Hey Google, help save the whales: Engineers developing AI to recognize calls of endangered orcas

    Engineers at Google have been working on an artificial-intelligence model aimed at helping orcas in the Salish Sea. The project began after the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration contacted the tech giant for help trying to find humpback whales in a very large volume of underwater recordings, explained Google software engineer Matt Harvey.The group decided to focus on the southern resident killer whale population and develop a system to identify them by their calls, so that traffic in the area can then be alerted to their presence. These whales, which are listed as endangered under the Canadian Species at Risk Act, frequent the area of the Salish Sea and feed primarily on chinook salmon. Working with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), Google's engineers used about 1,800 hours of underwater audio, labelled and collected from different whales, to train a neural network to classify the audio. "The exact technology is called a convolutional neural network," Harvey said, adding it is similar to the one the company uses to distinguish the content of different kinds of images.So far the team has been able to distinguish different kinds of whales from each other, but they don't have enough source data to distinguish a resident killer whale from a transient one."We're going to need to source that data to continue to refine this," he said. Continuously listening hydrophones — underwater listening devices — are already set up in different locations in the Salish Sea and they are sophisticated enough to send alerts back to the Marine Mammal Unit at the DFO when an orca is nearby in real time. Harvey says there are many possible applications of this alert system, like helping the team locate and assist a sick animal or diverting whales to a safer area in case of a petroleum spill or discharge."One of the primary threats that the whales are facing are entanglement and just difficulty foraging due to vessel noise," he added.  "So they can use this [alert system] to advise traffic or the vessels themselves that orcas are in this location, consider slowing down or consider change of course."The southern resident killer whale population has struggled in recent years. Three members from the group died last summer, and another is currently missing and feared dead. Listen to the interview on All Points West here:For more on the future of the southern resident killer whales, listen to our CBC British Columbia podcast Killers: J pod on the brink.

  • News
    CBC

    Heavy rain in B.C. causes flooding, power outages, traps 500 people at Fraser Valley ski hill

    Heavy rain and windy conditions have resulted in emergency situations, power outages, road closures and flood warnings around the South Coast.A mudslide blocking one kilometre of Hemlock Valley Road near the Sasquatch Mountain ski hill north of Agassiz has stranded about 500 people at the resort which also lost power due to high winds.The slide which occurred Friday night in the eastern Fraser Valley is not expected to be cleared for up to six days, according to a Saturday afternoon new release from B.C.'s Minister of Transportation.'We're pretty much at the mercy of mother nature," said Shelby Lim with the resort, which is running on back-up power.The route is also the only available exit for residents of the Hemlock Valley community. Provincial officials are advising them to stay home. Northeast of Harrison Hot Springs, Rockwell Drive is closed between Dogwood Lane and Rockwell Lane due to a washout, with no possible detour. The provincial government said in a news release it is working with the District of Kent to evacuate trapped residents. A state of emergency was declared in the district Saturday evening because of the flooding, landslides and rockfall damage. Some residents in the Rockwell Drive area have been issued evacuation notices. The district says the public should stay away from the area to allow emergency crews to repair the damaged area. Environment Canada says the precipitation was part of the same intense low pressure system that's been delivering heavy rain since Thursday evening.It says parts of the south coast have received between 120 and 140 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours.'Mercy of mother nature'On Saturday morning, the Cowichan Valley Regional District on Vancouver Island declared a state of emergency because flooding cut off transportation routes and caused some residents to flee their homes.In Port Coquitlam the flooding was so intense that the city opened an emergency social services centre for displaced residents, and offered sand bags to help homeowners contain encroaching water.On Saturday, 15,000 customers lost power in Chilliwack after power lines came down due to the weather. BC Hydro is scrambling to restore power to thousands of other customers across the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.Rainfall warnings issued by Environment Canada for multiple areas across the province were lifted by mid-morning on Saturday.Highway closuresDrive BC says there are multiple highway closures across the region due to heavy rain and other problems.Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Lytton and Yale and from Spences Bridge to 19 kilometres south of Cache Creek.Highway 1 is also affected in two locations on Vancouver Island. The southbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed outside of Victoria due to a mudslide between Wellswood Road and Finlayson Arm Road, located between Langford and Goldstream Park. Flooding has reduced the roadway at McKenzie Avenue in Saanich.Highway 5 was closed in both directions six kilometres north of Hope to Merritt due to debris on the roadway, but southbound lanes have reopened.Highway 97 is closed in both directions nine kilometres south of Clinton due to a rock slide.Highway 12 is closed in both directions in Lillooet due to a mudslide at Airport Road.There were reports Saturday morning that the road to Bamfield, also on Vancouver Island, was washed out. Western Forest Products had advised motorists to stay off the road on Friday until rain subsided.Click here for a full, updated list of Drive BC closures.Flood warningsThe heavy rains have triggered flood watches and warnings for Metro Vancouver, parts of the Fraser Valley, and the south and western regions of Vancouver Island.B.C.'s River Forecast Centre says river levels in those areas continue to rise and could exceed the river banks.On Saturday the centre issued a flood warning for south and west Vancouver Island, asking people to stay away from fast-moving rivers and potentially unstable river banks.A flood warning means river levels have exceeded their banks and are expected to flood of adjacent areas.The centre also issued a less severe flood watch alert for eastern Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the North Shore saying that stream are rising and may spill their banks.The centre expects flows to gradually recede through the weekend.Avalanche dangerMeanwhile, all that rain on the coast is snow in B.C.'s Interior and southern Alberta.An avalanche bulletin has been posted for Jasper National Park, with a danger rating of extreme from the alpine to below the treeline. The warning continues through to Sunday and indicates that natural and human-triggered avalanches are certain.The avalanche rating is high for several mountain ranges in B.C.'s southern Interior, the northern Rockies and South Coast Inland.Drive BC said that Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden was closed due to high avalanche hazard. It is expected to reopen at 2 p.m. PT.

  • News
    The Canadian Press

    Three dead, two injured in shooting at downtown Toronto Airbnb

    TORONTO — Three men have died after a shooting that police said happened at a party in a downtown Toronto Airbnb rental on Friday night.Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said gunshots rang out in the condo complex at about 10:30 p.m."Three people have lost their lives, and we're doing everything that we can to get a fulsome story and account for why this happened," he told reporters at a 1 a.m. news conference at the scene.He said a fourth victim was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a fifth person was cut and had minor injuries.Police were still at the scene on Saturday morning as they conducted their investigation."Multiple floors are involved. We found people on other floors," Saunders said.He said the search for suspects is ongoing, but he didn't provide any further information, saying the probe was in its early stages.He did, however, urge any possible witnesses to get in touch.The names of the deceased were not immediately released.Late last year, Airbnb announced a ban on so-called "party houses" after five people were killed at a Halloween Party at a rental in Orinda, Calif., that was listed on their site. The ban prohibited "open-invite" parties in which organizers open up the home to anyone who wants to attend, for instance by advertising on social media.The company also said it was banning "large parties and events" in Airbnb listings in multi-family residences such as apartments and condos.This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 31, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Palestinians cut ties with Israel, U.S. after rejecting peace plan
    News
    Reuters

    Palestinians cut ties with Israel, U.S. after rejecting peace plan

    The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday. Abbas was in Cairo to address the Arab League, which backed the Palestinians in their opposition to Trump's plan.

  • Clean your boat, says B.C. official, as invasive Asian clam shells found in Shuswap Lake
    News
    CBC

    Clean your boat, says B.C. official, as invasive Asian clam shells found in Shuswap Lake

    A provincial official is urging the public to take care not to spread an invasive species of clam between lakes and rivers, after Asian clam shells were found at Shuswap Lake in B.C.'s southern Interior.The shells were collected by the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society."The shells have been found in a couple of different locations in the Salmon Arm of the lake," said Sue Davies with the society."At this stage, it really is important to note that we've only found dead shells, which could have come there any way — it doesn't mean there's a live population," said Davies.She said the group will continue monitoring the area to see if live Asian clams turn up.The find would mark a spread of the invasive species, which has been in British Columbia since about 2008, but limited to the Fraser Valley and southern Vancouver Island.According to Martina Beck, head of the Invasive Fauna Unit with B.C.'s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Asian clam spread to North America in the late 1930s when it arrived in Washington state.Beck said the clams are often used in aquariums and one of the ways they spread is when people release them into the wild. "Don't release your unwanted aquarium pets into the wild, because they can survive and establish — and potentially out-compete our native species," she said.Beck said the Asian clams — which are also known as pygmy or golden clams — can rapidly reproduce, taking available food and habitat from other species, and also potentially clog water and irrigation pipes.She said the little clams, with their yellowish and brownish shells, can't attach to solid surfaces like invasive zebra mussels, but they can still be spread between rivers and lakes by boaters.Beck urges people to practice the "Clean, drain, dry" habit when boats are taken out of a body of water. The Asian clams can survive in mud or standing water.She said provincial inspectors stationed along highways to look for zebra mussels are also keeping a lookout for the invasive clams.With files from CBC's Daybreak South.

  • Yukon Quest sled dog race begins today in Fairbanks, Alaska
    News
    CBC

    Yukon Quest sled dog race begins today in Fairbanks, Alaska

    The Yukon Quest international sled dog race begins Saturday morning in Alaska, and race officials say the initial stretch of trail is in "excellent shape" this year.Fifteen mushers are scheduled to take off from Fairbanks at 11 a.m. local time. They're headed for Whitehorse, about 1,600 kilometres down the trail.It's a relatively small roster of mushers this year. Recent years have seen at least 20 people entered in the race, and last year, there were 30.The 2019 champ, Brent Sass of Alaska, is back to defend his title. He'll have to contend again with fellow Alaskan Allen Moore, who won the race in 2018 and finished third last year.About half of the mushers this year are American, and there are five Canadians — Yukoners Rob Cooke and Michelle Phillips, Albertans Jason Campeau and Pat Noddin, and Denis Tremblay of Quebec.Noddin is a race rookie, but the other Canadians are all Yukon Quest veterans.  On Thursday, race officials said the trail on the Alaska side of the border was looking good. "Plenty of snow coverage, very little overflow and virtually no jumble ice," reads a news release.Mushers were told to watch for wildlife, though, as "trailbreakers reported high levels of moose and caribou activity in several areas," the release says.Mushers will get an update on trail conditions in Yukon once they cross the border and arrive at the race's halfway point in Dawson City.

  • 'Follow-Up' Podcast: Parties For Sale Or Rent In A Minority Government
    News
    HuffPost Canada

    'Follow-Up' Podcast: Parties For Sale Or Rent In A Minority Government

    Everyone wants to make a deal.

  • News
    CBC

    Halifax police search for suspects after hit and run

    Halifax Regional Police are turning to the public for help in finding two men who are suspected to have been involved in an early Saturday morning hit and run that resulted in several parked cars on Barrington Street getting damaged.Around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a report of a crash that involved a car that struck several parked vehicles in the 3399 block of Barrington Street.Police later found an abandoned car that is thought to have been used by those responsible for the hit and run.At around 5:13 a.m., police got a tip that two men were walking on the MacKay Bridge.Police believe the men are involved in the hit and run. The bridge was closed for more than an hour, but has since reopened.Police ask anyone with information to contact them directly at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.MORE TOP STORIES

  • MacQuarrie Meats processing facility a total loss, say RCMP
    News
    CBC

    MacQuarrie Meats processing facility a total loss, say RCMP

    A barn used as a meat processing facility for MacQuarrie Meats in the Charlottetown area is a total loss, RCMP say.Firefighters responded to the structure fire on Route 2 in Winsloe early Saturday. Crews from North River, New Glasgow and Charlottetown fire departments responded to the call. Police received a call at about 12:30 a.m. about a fire, according to Cpl. Mike Lutley of the RCMP Queens Detachment.  Myron MacQuarrie, the business's owner, said he was awoken by employees who alerted him to the fire."The boys checked the cattle around 11 p.m. and everything was fine then," MacQuarrie said. "They woke me up around [12:45 a.m.] and flames were coming out of the barn roof. What started it, I can't tell you." MacQuarrie said four goats kept as family pets and one tractor were lost in the fire. Six show cattle got out.Firefighters managed to put the fire out within a couple of hours, Lutley said. The fire is under investigation. More P.E.I. news

  • How does coronavirus quarantine in Canada work?
    CBC

    How does coronavirus quarantine in Canada work?

    The next steps for Canada's coronavirus patients include two weeks of monitoring in isolation and quarantine for those who've been in close contact with them, infectious disease physicians say.

  • Victoria residents upset by 'de facto' RV park on scenic Dallas Road
    News
    CBC

    Victoria residents upset by 'de facto' RV park on scenic Dallas Road

    A popular road for enjoying postcard-worthy ocean views in Victoria, B.C,. has become a hot spot for people living in recreational vehicles to park overnight, much to the chagrin of locals who say the city should be doing more to move them along.Area resident Janice Williams says on any given day there are more than a dozen large vehicles parked on Dallas Road and she has started a petition asking the City of Victoria to enforce a bylaw that prohibits people sleeping overnight in vehicles parked on the street.As of Friday, Williams' petition had more than 180 signatures."It's really disturbing to see a de facto RV park develop along Dallas Road here because there aren't any facilities," said Williams. "People are leaving their garbage and it is becoming a general disaster."Williams said she spoke with a neighbour who found feces among the garbage and people are concerned about their pets eating human waste.In the comments' section of the petition, residents also raise concerns about their children being afraid to playing outside and increases in property crime.Coun. Geoff Young said most of the campers are respectful and it is hard to attribute a perceived increase of theft in the area to any particular reason, but he is concerned the camp could grow."I've always been inclined toward saying if we don't enforce the bylaws more and more people will start to ignore them," said Young in an interview on On The Island Friday. "Unfortunately, it is like the tent camps. When they begin, they work well [and] there is not overuse, but as more and more people start to take advantage the impact of overuse starts to make itself felt," he added.Young said city staff understands the camp is a likely consequence of a lack of affordable housing and "were enforcing bylaws with a great deal of understanding and sympathy for the circumstances of the people they are enforcing against."According to Young, city staff have decided the best way to manage the problem is to put a three hour parking limit on the area.But Young would also like to see more city resources dedicated to overnight sheltering so people don't have to sleep in the street or in parks."I'd like to be able to say to people there is a place to go," said Young.

  • News
    CBC

    Brexit effect on Western Canadian wheat exports uncertain, experts say

    Wheat industry experts say they plan to lobby the federal government and trade negotiators for a new trade deal with a post-Brexit United Kingdom."I expect, from our intelligence, that they have already started that," Tom Steve, general manager of the Alberta Wheat Commission, said on Friday in an interview with CBC's Radio Active.Canada and Britain exchange nearly $30 billion in goods per year, and though the country is not Canada's top wheat buyer, experts say it's a key customer for western Canadian farmers.Wheat was the top product exported from Alberta to the United Kingdom in 2018, after crude petroleum and dried legumes.According to the Alberta government's Export Tool, which is based on data from Statistics Canada, the U.S. Census Bureau and other international trade databases, Alberta exported $45.3 million in wheat to the U.K. that year."We are one of their primary suppliers of high-quality, high-protein wheat that goes into things like fluffy loaves of bread," said Cam Dahl, president of the industry group Cereals Canada.Warburtons, the biggest bakery in the U.K., sources much of its wheat from Canada.Dahl said the industry is uncertain about the future but hoping for an imminent tariff-free agreement."The freer the trade, the better it is for Canadian farmers," he said.One hurdle to that goal, according to Carlo Dade, the director of the Canada West Foundation's Trade and Investment Centre, is Britain's shortage of experienced trade negotiators. When the country was part of the EU, this task was outsourced to Brussels."They're desperately training up staff and recruiting people from New Zealand, Australia and Canada," Dade said. "They don't have a lot of people and they're starting from scratch."Steve said the new negotiations could end up providing Canada an opportunity."Potentially the UK would be less likely to buy wheat from other European countries, for example," he said.Brennan Turner, CEO of the online grain marketplace FarmLead, said the weeks ahead offer a chance to "reset the scales" and promote the quality of Canadian wheat."At the same time, trying to preserve the status quo as much as possible is probably going to be the best route for both sides," he said.

  • Mother, son charged in theft of Formula 1 heiress' jewelry
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Mother, son charged in theft of Formula 1 heiress' jewelry

    LONDON — A mother and son from Romania made their first court appearance Saturday after being charged in the December theft of millions of pounds' (dollars') worth of jewelry from the home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone.The burglary took place on Dec. 13 at Ecclestone’s palatial home on one of London’s most exclusive streets in the Kensington neighbourhood. She is the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.Deluxe jewelry estimated to be worth abuut 50 million pounds ($66 million) was taken from her home, leaving her “angry and shaken,” the family said in a statement at the time.Cleaner Maria Mester, 47, and bar worker Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, each were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.They identified themselves as Romanian nationals during the hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in central London. They are being kept in custody until their next hearing, set for Feb. 28.Officials said in court that the burglars stole cash, jewelry and watches. Most of it has not been recovered, they said.The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry cache included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding gift.Two other men who had been arrested have been released but are still being investigated.Mester was taken into custody on Friday at London’s Stansted Airport. Savastru was detained at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.The burglary took place just after Ecclestone left Britain for a Christmas holiday with her husband and daughter.Police said in December they were called to the scene by security at the building, which is next to Hyde Park.The Associated Press

  • Notorious Utah brothel owner's interview eludes historians
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Notorious Utah brothel owner's interview eludes historians

    OGDEN, Utah — Scholars at a Utah university are trying to unlock a mystery after discovering a nearly 70-year-old transcript of an interview with a notorious brothel owner that is written in a shorthand style that few people can read today.The interview was with madam Rossette Duccinni Davie, who ran the Rose Rooms brothel in Ogden with her husband in the 1940s and 1950s. Today, the location is home to the nightclub Alleged, the Standard-Examiner reported.The interview with former Standard-Examiner reporter Bert Strand was hidden inside a box of 1970s photos from the newspaper, said Sarah Langsdon, head of the Weber State University's special collections.The pages could be a treasure trove of material for historians in Ogden, a city of about 88,000 located 40 miles (64 kilometres) north of Salt Lake City.But there’s a problem: The 1951 transcription is written in a decades-old shorthand style that few people use today. “It’s definitely a lost art,” Langsdon said.Davie was considered Ogden’s most notorious madame — with the possible exception of Belle London, who was active from 1890 to 1914, Langsdon said.“Anyone we’ve ever interviewed who was alive remembers her,” Langsdon said of Davie. “She’s definitely a well-known figure in the history of Ogden.”It’s widely believed that city police and county sheriffs turned a blind eye to the brothel run by Davie and her husband, Bill Davie. Historian Val Holley has said they were likely police informants. Another theory holds that they paid a sheriff to look the other way, Langsdon said.Rose Davie, as she was known, pulled down $30,000 a month in her prime and withstood several prostitution charges before she was ultimately done in by a federal tax evasion charge, Langsdon said.Now, Weber State is hoping to find someone who can make sense of the lost interview notes. Anyone who is interested in helping can call 801-626-6540.“It’s probably been decades since anyone has used (shorthand),” Langsdon said. “But if we could find someone who can decipher these notes, it could be pretty fascinating.”The Associated Press

  • News
    CBC

    Man taken to hospital after snowmobile falls through ice

    At least one man was taken to Prince County Hospital after falling through the ice Saturday morning near Northport Shore Road in the Alberton, P.E.I., area.RCMP responded to the call at about 6 a.m. on Saturday. The Alberton Fire Department and Island EMS also responded.The 25-year-old man was snowmobiling with two other men when his snowmobile went through the ice, said Cpl. Lisa Jones, with the West Prince detachment. She said the other two men, age 25 and 32, were able to rescue the man from the water and get him to a nearby home.Jones said the two men who rescued their friend had been drinking alcohol at the time of the incident. She said police are investigating whether the man who fell through the ice had also been drinking."He was lucky that he was with other people and they might have saved his life," Jones said. "If he was by himself it might be a different story."While the two men sustained some cuts from the ice while retrieving their friend, none of the injuries are serious, Jones said.Jones said the ice was thin where the incident took place. The snowmobile is believed to still be in the water.More P.E.I. news

  • Barricades back up after talks between Unifor, Co-op refinery break down
    News
    CBC

    Barricades back up after talks between Unifor, Co-op refinery break down

    Just one day after executives from Unifor and management from the Co-op refinery met for bargaining, talks between the two sides have broken down.According to Scott Doherty, assistant to Unifor's national president, the two sides are now further apart than they were before bargaining. He said Co-op wouldn't move on its position, even though Unifor removed its preconditions for bargaining and offered to pay up to six per cent into employees' defined benefits pension plans.Unifor-represented employees were locked out of the refinery on Dec. 5 after issuing a strike notice two days prior. Pensions have been at the heart of the labour dispute. Most employees are on a defined benefits pension plan and don't have to pay into it. During previous contract negotiations, Co-op requested that employees begin contributing to the plan. Barricades put up by Unifor at entrances to the refinery to block fuel trucks were taken down on Friday in response to the news about bargaining. They were put back up as of early Saturday morning when talks broke down. Doherty says they'll stay there until Co-op is willing to bargain again. Co-op requested further concessions, says DohertyDoherty said Co-op wanted to eliminate master operator and maintenance positions at the refinery in order to reach a deal with Unifor.Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) spokesperson Brad DeLorey wouldn't say whether or not this request was made."We're not going to bargain in the media," said DeLorey. "Bargaining must happen at the bargaining table." A statement from the CRC Saturday encouraged Unifor to "return to the table" and said Co-op is not prepared to bargain again until blockades at all of its locations are removed.  Unifor wants province's helpDoherty said a formal letter requesting binding arbitration has been sent to Premier Scott Moe. "My message to the Premier today is 'we've sent you the letter; it's time for you to show leadership,'" said Doherty. "This dispute needs to end."NDP leader Ryan Meili also called on the province to implement binding arbitration. "The lack of leadership from the provincial government on this lock-out cannot continue," Meili said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon. "The people of the province need to hear from the Labour Minister today, to assure them that he will not allow this situation to go on indefinitely."A spokesperson for the province's Executive Council did not immediately return a request for comment Saturday. Doherty said further escalations should be expected, though he wouldn't elaborate on what those might be.On top of barricades at the Regina facility, the most recent escalation has included a blockade at a Co-op-owned fuel storage facility in Carseland, Alta. and a cardlock and restaurant in Weyburn.

  • News
    CBC

    New company takes over photo radar program in Sask.

    By changing up the supplier of its photo radar program, the government of Saskatchewan is going to save some cash.The contract between SGI and Conduent Incorporated expired last month. The province issued a request for proposals, selected a new company and entered into a five-year contract with Redflex Traffic Systems Canada Ltd.The pilot program SGI paid for in 2014, through Conduent Incorporated, cost $4.5 million for the two-year project with an additional $2.4 million price tag annually after that.The five-year contract recently signed with Redflex Traffic Systems Canada Ltd. is estimated to cost $3.7 million. SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said the costs of the program are covered by the tickets generated and that the program is not used for revenue generation."It's about safety," McMurchy said. "Speed is a concern. It's one of the big four when we talk about the main causes of fatalities on Saskatchewan roads."While McMurchy hasn't seen the cameras personally, he said people are noticing they look a bit different than what was set up previously. The cameras are still set up in the same locations they were before. He said there are three cameras that are used in Regina; two are used between five different school zones in the city; one is used between five different locations on Ring Road.Information distributed by SGI states one camera is used in five different locations on Saskatoon's Circle Drive, while another camera is used between five different school zone locations in that city.There are two cameras used at the Highway 1 and 9th Avenue intersection in Moose Jaw, as well as one camera used in two different school zones. One camera is used between two different locations at the Highway 41 and Highway 2 intersection near Wakaw. This became operational on Jan. 24, 2020. McMurchy said for the time being, the cameras near Wakaw are issuing warnings but in three months time that location will begin issuing tickets.

  • Meet the coach behind some of N.L.'s curling stars
    News
    CBC

    Meet the coach behind some of N.L.'s curling stars

    Newfoundland and Labrador curlers Brad Gushue and Nathan Young both have Olympic gold medals, but they also have something else in common — coach Jeff Thomas.A skilled curler in his own right, representing the province at the Brier championship four times, Thomas began coaching in the mid-1980s and started working with Gushue and his team in 1998. He says the hard working young team inspired him to learn to coach at the highest level."When you sit down and chat about what their goals were, I said 'I've got to pick up my game as a coach,'" he said."I found, probably as much as I was teaching them, I was learning from them as well." Thomas said Gushue was already playing at a high level when they began working together, with Gushue going on to become a Brier champion, a world champion and an Olympic gold medallist.But beyond working with top teams, the St. John's coach said he also enjoys helping to develop a team into high level curlers, something he's done recently with Nathan Young and his rink.Young, 17, skipped Team Canada at the Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland earlier in January and won a  gold medal in the mixed doubles event.Thomas has done the same work with his son Colin, leading to a national university championship and a second place finish at the Karuizawa International Curling Championships in Japan in 2012.He said while all the technical coaching is the same, the emotions are a bit different when coaching his son."It's a father and son relationship, it's much more heart wrenching in behind the ice when you're watching him," said Thomas."As much as you want the best for Brad and you want the best for Nathan, there is that little step up when it's your son out there throwing the last rocks."Gushue poised for Tankard winThis weekend, all three teams — Gushue, Young and Thomas — are in competition at the ReMax Centre in St. John's for the 2020 Tankard, the provincial men's championship.But with Gushue's experience and downright dominance at the Tankard over the past 15-plus years, Thomas said it's going be difficult for anyone to beat him."What I'm seeing here in this provincials is Brad is very content to take his two points when he can and force the other team to one," he said."Every time one team gets two and the other team gets one, they're never going to beat Brad.… until these teams start finding ways to leave the province and get three or four bonspiels under their belt outside the province in some of these bigger competitions ... it's going to be tough for them."Thomas said there is good potential for junior curlers in Newfoundland and Labrador to play at a high level in the future, but they will need guidance to get there."What I would like to see, actually ... to see a few more coaches get involved, to see some of the more experienced curlers convert over into [coaching] and provide some of the expertise that they have to help some of the younger teams make that breakthrough," he said."If we had six or eight or 10 really good, strong teams that are coached well, it would only be a benefit to all those teams." I want to be able to pass on my experience as much as possible. \- Jeff ThomasNow, after more than five decades in the sport as a player and coach, Thomas said he wants to keep sharing what he's learned with the next generation of star curlers from the province. "I just love being down here with the younger curlers, I want to be able to pass on my experience as much as possible," he said. "I don't have any secrets to hold, I want to be able to pass it on to the younger curlers and I love Newfoundland ... and I will do whatever I can to help Newfoundland teams perform at a national event."Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • News
    CBC

    Talking to toddlers about gender diversity is welcome, says advocate

    The director of a Kelowna, B.C., childcare advocacy group says conversations about gender can and should happen at any age.Melissa Hunt, the executive director of the Childhood Connections Okanagan Family and Childcare Society, encourages parents and care providers to be open to the topic, even with younger children. "It is a question that the children will have,"  Hunt told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. For B.C. schoolchildren, the province's sexual orientation and gender identity policy promotes inclusiveness around sexual orientation and gender identity.But Hunt says conversations about gender should not be limited to the K-to-12 classroom.Stigma and suicideThe ability of children to have open discussions about gender issues is of critical importance, she said."We want to reduce those stigmas and really, down the line, reduce suicide rates of young teens and youth."The childcare society held a public talk Jan 29 during Family Literacy Week titled Supporting Children's Gender and Cultural Awareness Through Storytelling. Each presenter brought a storybook to spark conversation."In early-years education, often these conversations will start with a story," Hunt said. She said the talk was inspired in part by a Drag Queen Storytime event at Kelowna's downtown library last fall. Local drag queens were invited to come read stories to young children during their storytime hour. The Okanagan Regional Library website says the program "helps children develop empathy, learn about gender diversity and difference and tap into their own creativity."But the event drew criticism from the regional library's own CEO. In a memo, Don Nettleton called it "offensive to a significant segment of our society" and said presenting it to children aged three to six was inappropriate. A sense of belongingHunt said it is important to give children at any age a sense of belonging, "because feelings of isolation are difficult."Hunt said she thinks it is uncomfortable for many adults to discuss gender diversity because they did not have conversations about the subject when they were younger."Introducing it earlier is going to make it easier for those conversations to be just natural and part of our daily life," she said.

  • The Williams' dairy farm: A Land & Sea archival special
    News
    CBC

    The Williams' dairy farm: A Land & Sea archival special

    The Williams family had been in the dairy farming business for decades when Land & Sea visited the farm in 1983. In the time that had passed since Emmanuel Williams — who had died in his 90s a few years earlier — started the farm, much had changed.Even in the years since it had been taken over by Weldon Williams, his wife Valda Williams, and now their six children, dairy farming had become more modern and more complicated.The dairy farming itself had become highly mechanized, now part science and part business. As a result, the milking was now the easiest and most routine part of the operation, even with 400 gallons of milk coming from the farm's 96 milking animals daily.The pedigree of those animals was increasingly complex — and expensive. A month-old heifer with good bloodlines could cost up to $2,000, and the family would travel across eastern Canada to get one. Nearly all the breeding of those animals was now down by artificial insemination. However, once in a while a birth wouldn't progress as it should, and Weldon and Valda's son Wayne Williams would have to take matters into his own hands. Literally.Valda Williams was responsible for the farm's bookkeeping, which had also expanded significantly over the years. It used to be that she did the farm bookkeeping in an exercise book, she said, and just gave the book to the accountant at the end of the year for taxes. "It's not that easy today," Valda said. "We have to keep count of everything."That included keeping track of the output from the cows, which was important in part because the butterfat content of the milk they produced determined the price the farm would get for it. That tracking was done by Joan Williams, Wayne's wife. But however complicated it had gotten, the record keeping — which covered everything from expenses to cow bone density — couldn't be neglected, Valda said."It's very important," she said."It's just as important as milking the cows."Learn more about the dairy industry and the Williams' farm in this episode of Land & Sea, available to watch in full on YouTube.Want more Land & Sea? Click here to see a playlist of archival episodes on our YouTube channel, and you can watch more recent episodes on our CBC Gem streaming service here. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Police diversity plan calls for special equity office
    News
    CBC

    Police diversity plan calls for special equity office

    The Ottawa Police Service has released a multi-year action plan aimed at boosting diversity and stamping out discrimination within its ranks.The plan follows a 2018 census that revealed a deep internal divide over the force's attempts recruit and promote women and minorities.Data released in November also revealed that black and Middle Eastern drivers are still being pulled over at disproportionately high rates. Later that month, Chief Peter Sloly announced a plan to address those trends would be coming in early 2020.The plan, titled "Equity, Diversity and Inclusion," lists 10 priorities for 2020, including: * Creating a diversification and equity office within the force. * Updating outreach and recruitment criteria to remove unintended barriers for certain applicants. * Creating new training plans to address human rights, racism and Indigenous awareness.The plan comes as the force prepared to welcome 100 new recruits.A good startMichael Bach, CEO of the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, applauded the plan as an important first step."I think they have done certainly all of the the right steps to move forward with this. This is deliberate action," Bach told CBC's All In A Day."I always just use the analogy of a car driving up a hill. If you take your foot off the pedal you know you're going to go backwards, so you have to keep your foot on the pedal to make sure things keep moving forward."Bach said the outreach and recruitment elements of the plan are crucial in "removing as many barriers as possible," particularly between police and the city's racialized communities."Some newcomer communities may have a very different relationship with policing, and so you have to go and do some deliberate outreach in order to make sure that people are considering policing as a career," he said.Ketcia Peters, former co-chair of the Ottawa Police Community Equity Council, a precursor of the current Community Equity Council, also applauded the plan."They've thought of providing the necessary training, such as mentoring. They've thought of good outlines for finishing the plan," she said in French.Capital Pride told Radio-Canada it's waiting to see what concrete measures will be taken to better serve the city's LGBT community.The plan is currently open for public comment. It will be tabled for approval by the police services board later this month.