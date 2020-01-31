'They have to live with it,' says mother of slain Siksika hockey player as brothers ordered to stand trial

If Melody Ayoungman is angry, you wouldn't know.
There is a peacefulness to her demeanour as she speaks lovingly about her 24-year-old son, Kristian Ayoungman, who was shot to death as he headed home to the Siksika First Nation in southern Alberta on March 17, 2019.
On Friday, two brothers from the neighbouring town of Strathmore were committed to stand trial following a five-day preliminary inquiry.
Brandon Daniel Giffen, 25, will go to trial charged with first-degree murder while his younger brother Kody Allan Giffen, 22, will be tried for manslaughter.
"They did what they did and they have to live with it," said Melody outside the courtroom. "I didn't do this. I gave my son the best I could of my life."
Ayoungman was a Junior B hockey player for the Siksika Buffaloes senior AA hockey team and formerly played with Strathmore's Wheatland Kings.
He was also a champion powwow dancer on the reserve.
"He was at the highest peak in his life," said Melody.
Ayoungman had just secured a job as a heavy equipment operator after getting his tickets and certification.
"His life was taken way too young. He left us way too soon," his mother said.
He had a condo, a vehicle and, more importantly, says Melody, an intense love and loyalty to his family.
When Ayoungman learned his niece and nephew wanted to play hockey like their uncle, he went out and bought all the equipment they'd need.
"That's his love," said Melody.
All of the evidence heard by provincial court Judge Heather Lamoureux this week is protected by a publication ban.
But in interviews done with CBC News last year, friends of the victim who were with him when he was killed said two groups of friends — Ayoungman's and the Giffens' — got into a fight at a Strathmore bar.
They separated but later the same night encountered each other again.
Breanna Crawler said she was driving away when Ayoungman was fatally shot as he sat in the front seat of the truck.
A date for a trial will be set in March.
Ron Simenik and Lynda Levesque are prosecuting the case.
Brandon Giffen is in custody. Kody Giffen was granted bail in August. They are represented by defence lawyers Mitch Stevenson and Shelley Moore.