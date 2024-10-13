Live Streamer Responds to Backlash After He Filmed Himself Jumping into Florida River During Hurricane Milton

Mike Smalls Jr., who shared footage of himself floating down a Tampa river on an air mattress during the storm, told BBC that "people like to see edgy things"

MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty A flooded neighborhood in Lake Maggiore, Florida, following Hurricane Milton

A live streamer who received backlash after he filmed himself jumping into a Florida river during Hurricane Milton is speaking out about the criticism.

Mike Smalls Jr. gained attention on social media last week after he shared a video on the live-streaming platform Kick which showed the content creator filming himself braving the storm in Tampa — in part to try and win a $70,000 prize set by another live streamer who promised the cash to anyone who could "survive" live streaming amid the hurricane.

Smalls, who had with him an umbrella and an air mattress, said that if he hit 100,000 viewers, he would jump in a steadily flooding river and float on his mattress.

The content creator later told BBC that his plan for the live stream was to "get some nice clips and then, if things get too wild, I can just, you know, track my little five, 10-minute walk back home."

However, Smalls said he quickly realized the stunt was going to be more dangerous than he thought after he hit his goal and jumped into the water.

"The wind started picking up, and I don't know how to swim," he told the outlet, recalling how he was forced to grab hold of a nearby tree as his air mattress began floating out of his control.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Flooding in Clearwater, Florida, caused by Hurricane Milton

Smalls said he knew the live stream — which is still available to watch on Kick in two parts — was "controversial" and that he was not only putting his own life at risk but the lives of those who might try to save him. Still, he told BBC he would be willing to do a similar stunt again "if the price is right."

Smalls and fellow streamer Adin Ross confirmed during the Kick live stream that someone else had won the $70,000 "hurricane challenge" grand prize.

Authorities have warned influencers about stunts such as these. The Tampa Police Department told BBC in a statement, “Ignoring mandatory evacuation orders puts lives at risk. When individuals disregard these warnings, they not only jeopardize their own safety, but also create additional challenges for first responders who are working tirelessly to save lives."



"Intentionally placing oneself in harm's way could divert critical resources and delay vital rescue operations for others," the department added.

Kick told BBC in a statement that it is "a fiercely creator-first platform, and we do not influence the content our creators chose to stream. However, if that content breaches our Terms of Service, or is in any way illegal, then we can impose a ban or suspension."

Just weeks prior, Smalls did something similar amid Hurricane Helene, filming himself hauling a tent through the storm as he live streamed for more than five hours to, as he said, "entertain the people."

For Smalls, who told BBC that streaming on Kick is his full-time job, the risks associated with such stunts are just part of the job.

"It's my job just to entertain and think of creative things to entertain my chat. And if people want to, you know, if they're inspired by what I do, I respect it," he said, noting that content creators should always "do things at your own risk."



“From a content creator standpoint, people like to see kind of edgy things," he added.

Smalls also told the U.K. outlet that he realizes taking part in these risky stunts impacts other people besides himself.



"Don’t save me," he said. "If I do another hurricane? All right. You ain't got to say nothing. I do not want to put your life at risk. No."

At least 23 people have died as a result of Milton, which made landfall near Siesta Key on Wednesday, Oct. 9, as a category 3 storm, according to CBS News.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who declared a state of emergency for dozens of counties before Milton hit, previously said 19 tornadoes touched down as the hurricane moved ashore.

By Friday, Oct. 11, more than 2.2 million people remained without power in central and southern Florida, according to PowerOutage.us.



