Live: New strikes target southern Beirut suburb after Israeli evacuation order
A southern Beirut suburb was pummelled by air strikes on Wednesday after the Israeli army told residents living near buildings "linked to Hezbollah" to evacuate. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments in the war in the Middle East.
Yesterday's key developments:
US said Tuesday it will not limit Israel arms transfers after some improvements to the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israel announced that it will open another Gaza aid crossing.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that "France will not accept" any repeat of an incident last week that saw two French consulate gendarmes with diplomatic status briefly detained in Jerusalem.
Israeli strikes killed 46 people in Gaza and 33 in Lebanon on Tuesday, medics said.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)
