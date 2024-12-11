Live: Syrian refugees attempt return to homeland after Assad regime ousted

Latest Stories
- CBC
Trump taunts Trudeau by calling him 'governor' of 'a great state'
President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling him a "governor" and referring to Canada as a "great state" — another suggestion by the incoming president that this country should be part of the United States.Trump apparently joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that if the U.S. is going to run up lopsided trade deficits with Canada, it m
- Business Insider
We compared satellite images of Russia's naval base in Syria before and after Assad's fall. The warships are missing.
Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.
- HuffPost
Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump’s Jail Threat
The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.
- The Daily Beast
Marjorie Taylor Greene Russian Pipe Bomb Hoax Kills Innocent Woman
A woman is dead after police in Georgia received an email from a Russian IP address claiming the sender had left a pipe bomb in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. A police officer with the bomb squad who was driving to meet his colleagues at headquarters hit another car, killing its driver, the Rome Police Department said in a press release. “I’m heartsick right now,” Greene wrote in a post on X.
- HuffPost
Trump Must Pay $500M Civil Fraud Fine, President Or Not: NY AG
The New York attorney general’s office told Trump’s lawyers there was “no basis” for the president-elect to evade paying the massive civil fine.
- Time
Syria Could Be the Beginning of the End of Russia’s Ambitions
Our columnists write how the house of cards that Vladimir Putin has so carefully stacked is folding before our eyes
- The Hill
Opinion - Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A modern-day Teapot Dome scandal waiting to happen
So much for America First!
- HuffPost
Trump’s Utterly Absurd Take On Birthright Citizenship Involves Walking Infants
The president-elect appeared very confused about how American citizenship is conferred.
- Reuters
Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News
The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. "He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website.
- The Daily Beast
Major City Eyed as Ground Zero for Trump’s Mass Deportations
Alina Habba, the lawyer who President-elect Donald Trump says will serve as an Oval Office counselor, falsely claimed Tuesday that Trump did not separate migrant children from their families in his first term, a day after his top incoming border official admitted “it may happen” again. “I’m not looking to separate families at all,” Tom Homan, who Trump plans to appoint as his “border czar,” told a GOP holiday party in Chicago on Monday evening. “That’s not my goal. My goal is to enforce the law,
- Variety
Jon Stewart Slams Donald Trump for Releasing Fragrance Ad Featuring Jill Biden: ‘I Find it Hard to Believe I’m Saying This, but It’s Beneath You’
On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart slammed President-elect Donald Trump for releasing a fragrance ad featuring First Lady Jill Biden. “Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor’s wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral with Jill Biden,” Stewart said. “It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have …
- The Canadian Press
Israeli warplanes pound Syria as troops reportedly advance deeper into the country
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israel carried out a wave of heavy airstrikes across Syria as its troops advanced deeper into the country, a Syrian opposition war monitor said Tuesday, and the Israeli defense minister announced that his forces had destroyed Syria’s navy.
- HuffPost UK
Turkish President Erdogan Says He And Putin Are 'Only' Two Leaders Left In The World
His bizarre remarks follow the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad.
- The Independent
Netanyahu makes it clear: Biden is no longer in charge
ANALYSIS: US-Israel policy appears to now be fully running through Mar-a-Lago after shocking developments in the Golan Heights, writes John Bowden
- Reuters
We'll stop making Ukraine fight one-handed, German opposition leader tells Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) -Friedrich Merz, frontrunner in the race to become Germany's next chancellor, used an election-time visit to Kyiv to condemn his country's policy on arming Ukraine as akin to making the country fight with one arm tied behind its back. Merz, leader of the opposition conservatives, is a critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to follow Britain, France and the United States in sending Kyiv longer-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory. Merz's centre-right party alliance is the clear favourite to unseat the Social Democrat, Scholz, in Germany's Feb. 23 vote, enjoying a lead of more than 10 percentage points in most polls.
- CBC
Poilievre's 'Santa Claus' quip trivialized Inuit presence in Arctic, says national Inuit leader
The leader of the national organization representing Inuit says the Conservative leader trivialized Inuit and everyone who lives in the Arctic with a "Santa Claus" social media quip criticizing Ottawa's plans to appoint an Arctic ambassador.In a post published online over the weekend, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned the usefulness of the diplomatic post."Arctic ambassador? To do diplomacy with who? Santa Claus🎅?" Poilievre posted.Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanata
- The Canadian Press
DeSantis appointee says he won't help his elected replacement take office
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state attorney in Florida told his staff he can't legally help his elected replacement take over his seat because Gov. Ron DeSantis had already suspended the Democrat from the office, according to an internal email obtained by The Associated Press.
- HuffPost
‘What?!?’: Seth Meyers Exposes Trump’s Empty Promise With A Jarring Contrast
A supercut of the president-elect’s pre-election vow hasn’t aged well.
- The Canadian Press
Report on attempts to kill Trump urges Secret Service to limit protection of foreign leaders
WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional task force investigating the attempts to kill Donald Trump during his presidential campaign is recommending changes to the Secret Service, including protecting fewer foreign leaders during the height of election season and considering moving the agency out of the Homeland Security Department.
- Bloomberg
Trudeau’s Immigration U-Turn Hits Canada’s Colleges in Warning for Economy
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 180-degree turnaround in immigration policy has rattled Canada’s higher education sector, providing a glimpse into the shock expected to hit other newcomer-reliant industries over the next few years.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamSan Francisco, Paris Named Best Cities for Urban TransportationA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Vision