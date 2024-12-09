Live: Taylor Swift ends record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver

…Ready for it? We're not sure. We might be OK, but we’re not fine at all.

After 149 concerts, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to a close. The two-year adventure spanning 18 years of music provided happiness and magic as the singer traversed five continents.

For one final time, let’s pull up a grainy livestream, trade the friendship bracelets and follow along as potential surprises unfold.

Monday will come in the blink of a crinkling eye, leaving most of us wondering, how did it end?

Remember this moment with our enchanting Eras Tour book

So is Jason Kelce playing Santa at the Eras Tour?

It looks like Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf are fans of the Eras Tour. Swifties sitting behind the stage snapped a photo of the two taking pictures before the show.

Do we think this is a bit? Anyone taking bets that it’s Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's brother? Or maybe it’s Swift’s brother Austin who dressed up as Santa Claus at the Chiefs Christmas game last year.

Will Travis Kelce be at the final night of the Eras Tour?

Number 87 will not be at the final show in Vancouver. Travis Kelce is at Arrowhead Stadium for a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kick-off started at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT. And we already checked to see if he could make a last-minute flight after the game. It’s a six and a half hour trip even on a private jet, at best.

Do you think he watches the grainy livestream between plays? Or has his own feed?

Kelce has made it to 14 shows as Swift’s boyfriend (15 if you count his very first Kansas City concert in July). Every single time Kelce has been in attendance, the singer has changed the lyrics to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Swift has also sung those lyrics two other times with Travis not in the crowd: on Oct. 20 in Miami and Oct. 27 in New Orleans. He had two games those days and the Chiefs won. So don’t be surprised if she says the line again tonight!

What did critics say on the very first night of the Eras Tour?

USA TODAY national music writer Melissa Ruggieri attended and reviewed the very first night of the Eras Tour in March of 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.

While Ruggieri is in Vancouver, Canada, for the final show, here is what she wrote way before the Eras Tour grew into what it is now.

"Not since the most vigorous days of Bruce Springsteen and his legendary live concerts has a mainstream artist packed so much music into one show," Ruggieri wrote at the time.

"But more than just a roll call of her ubiquitous smash singles and fan-beloved album cuts, Swift’s show is as ambitious as a Broadway musical. Numerous moving set pieces, squads of dancers and backup singers, a quick-change costume parade, confetti, pyro, synchronized blinking wristbands and a gorgeous curved video screen to blanket her always-smiling visage to those in the farthest rafters complemented her songs, while her multifaceted band perched unobtrusively on a corner of the stage," she wrote.

Ruggieri wrote this about the Folklore era: "While her voice easily swerved from gentle to robust throughout the show, Swift’s vocals on the gripping “Betty,” with its singalong chorus, soared as one of her best of the night.

Will Taylor Swift have special guests for her last night of the Eras tour?

The last time Taylor Swift concluded a leg of her tour was London on Aug. 20 when she surprised the audience with special guest appearances from Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff and debuted her “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” music video.

On Saturday night, Swift brought out her friend and opening act, Gracie Abrams, to perform a mashup of “I Love You, I’m Sorry” and “Last Kiss,” telling the crowd, “Tonight is the last opportunity that Gracie and I have to perform together on this tour.”

Why was that the last opportunity and what surprises are in store? We'll be watching along with you tonight to share.

Can I still get a ticket to the show?

If you have a last-minute hankering to attend the Sunday show, resale tickets are still available. At last check, the cheapest ticket on StubHub.com was an obstructed view seat, behind the stage, going for $900. The most expensive seat was on the floor and cost almost $12,000.

What was it like covering the tour?

As the official Taylor Swift reporter for The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY network, I'm not being hyperbolic when I say the Eras Tour has been my job — and really, my life — for the past 13 months. I've posted 501 articles, made 42 television appearances, published 974 photos, edited 38 videos, filmed a documentary and written a book on Swift.

It all started with USA TODAY's viral job posting for the world's first full-time, dedicated Taylor Swift reporter in the summer of 2023. The memories I've made may be unique to me, but the overall themes are common to anyone who went to one or more Eras Tour shows.

You can read what it was like to travel four continents with this tour in a personal reflection here.

And even though this chapter is wrapping up, Swift is already working on her next project. In the foreword to her official concert book, she wrote, "See you in the next era." It's one I plan to cover.

Bryan West does a live interview in the Sydney rain with Sky News Australia.

Is the Eras Tour really ending?

While fans may be reeling, asking, “Is It Over Now?” The answer is yes. Well, at least according to Swift. She’s said multiple times that Vancouver will be the final show.

On Saturday, Swift said: “I’m just feeling so overjoyed that we decided to spend our last couple of shows in Vancouver. You’re so unbelievable. I love you so much. Aw, my face hurts from grinning. Thank you for that moment. You guys are the best!”

During the “All Too Well” section of the 100th Eras Tour show in Liverpool, Swift told the crowd, "This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December.” That very last night will be Sunday.

The Eras Tour is ending Why is was what we desperately needed. Now what?

Where is Taylor Swift performing tonight?

Just north of False Creek in downtown Vancouver, Canada, is BC Place Stadium. The British Columbia arena — with the largest cable supported retractable roof in the world — opened in 1983 and can fit more than 50,000 fans. Swift is the first performer to sell out three shows on a single tour. On the front of the stadium is a 140-foot inflatable friendship bracelet. Shawn Kolodny, a contemporary artist and sculptor, designed the jewelry for the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The art was then passed to the succeeding shows in Indianapolis, Toronto and now Vancouver.

How can I relive the tour?

Taylor Swift published her own official Eras Tour book including 500+ images from the show and new insights into its production. According to Circana's BookScan, which tracks the majority of print market sales, 814,000 copies of the book sold its first week. That makes the behind-the-scenes collector's item the second-highest adult nonfiction release after Barack Obama's memoir "A Promised Land" sold 816,300 copies in 2020.

Complementing Swift's tome is USA TODAY Network's "This Swift Beat," which follows the news, the impact and the fans of the songwriter's magnum opus. We haven't sold anywhere close to 800,000 copies, but we haven't given up hope!

You also can do what we've been doing: Watching the Eras Tour concert movie.

The third version of the movie released with unlimited rewatches to Disney+ subscribers included "Cardigan" and four bonus acoustic songs eliminated from version two released on Swift's birthday last year, Dec. 13. The streaming service even customized its menu with the singer's 10 albums and movies and shows that fit each era. And parents, keep in mind curse words aren't bleeped out.

Who is opening for Taylor Swift on the last night of the Eras Tour?

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has been opening for Taylor Swift the entire final North American leg of the Eras Tour.

The two collaborated on the song "Us." on Abrams' album "The Secret of Us."

On Night 2 in Vancouver, Swift invited Abrams to join her onstage for the second-to-last acoustic set of the record-breaking tour.

Gracie Abrams opens for Taylor Swift's show, as Swift's record-breaking The Eras Tour comes to an end with the first of her three concerts, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 6, 2024.

"You guys met my friend Gracie earlier, right?" Swift teased about Abrams who has opened for her on and off throughout the tour. "She's also my friend and when I set out on the Eras Tour, I kind of made this invisible decision that I was going to invite artists out on this tour that felt like family."

Swift encouraged the 25-year-old starlet in a shimmery black dress to join her for a mashup of two of their songs. They blended Abrams' "I Love You, I'm Sorry" and Swift's "Last Kiss." This is the fourth time Abrams has joined Swift onstage during the acoustic section.

What time is the Taylor Swift concert tonight?

Unless you are on the Pacific coast, it’s going to be a late night!

Here are the approximate times opening act Gracie Abrams will take the stage, Taylor Swift will perform and the surprise songs should happen.

PT: 6:45 p.m. | 7:50 p.m. | 10:35 p.m.

MT: 7:45 p.m. | 8:50 p.m. | 11:35 p.m.

CT: 8:45 p.m. | 9:50 p.m. | 12:35 a.m.

ET: 9:45 p.m. | 10:50 p.m. | 1:35 a.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift ends Eras Tour in Vancouver: Updates from the final night