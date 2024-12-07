LIVE: Taylor Swift takes the stage for Eras Tour's final weekend in Vancouver, Canada

We may say we're fine, but it's not true. The end of the Eras Tour is upon us.

Taylor Swift's record-shattering show has traversed five continents and 51 cities. Fans have valiantly fought the Great War to get tickets, danced outside of open-roofed stadiums, donned elaborate outfits and tuned into grainy livestreams. Now the show is ending with three shows in Vancouver (...err Swift-couver), Canada.

Pull up a livestream and keep this page refreshed as we discuss Friday night's concert before we're all left asking, "How did it end?"

Jump to key info with these links:

In our 'Fearless' era

Are you ready to go back to high school with Taylor Swift? Get those hand hearts ready, we have entered the “Fearless” era. The singer appeared in the black-and-silver shimmering dress. Swift has said her guitar was bedazzled by her parents, Scott and Andrea, and brother, Austin. There is a “13” on the side. A special tradition during the “Love Story” number is fans around the globe have proposed during the bridge when Swift sings, “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring.”

Taylor Swift leaves no doubt the Eras Tour is ending

During her welcome monologue in the “Lover” era, Swift yelled, “It means the world to me to have the honor of saying these words to you: Vancouver, welcome to the Eras Tour.”

As she thrust her hands in the air, she returned to the mic to confirm this is the end of the road for the bedazzled show.

"This is a little known fact, not many people know this,” she said in a joking manner. “It hasn’t been talked about very much, but let me give you some information that you probably don’t already know. Vancouver is actually the very last city that we will play on the Eras Tour. Did you know that?”

And then in the next few breaths, she double downed. So any Swifties wondering or hoping for another show post-Vancouver, it seems implausible.

“This has been a tour of many traditions, it’s been a tour of many, many Friday nights, but this will be the last Friday night that we ever play on the Eras Tour, and we intend on making it count," she said. "What about you, Vancouver?”

People watch as Gracie Abrams opens for Taylor Swift's show, as Swift's record-breaking The Eras Tour comes to an end with the first of her three concerts in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 6, 2024.

Taylor Swift takes the stage in Vancouver

It’s been a longtime coming. Swift is officially onstage for Night 1 of the Eras Tour in Vancouver. The singer is sparkling in her blue and gold glittery bodysuit designed by Versace. Swift wrote in her official concert book released on Black Friday, “I decided to create the longest, most ambitious show I’d ever attempted. … My goal was for every fan to leave that show knowing I gave them absolutely everything I had. I made a promise to myself to be physically and mentally tougher than I ever had been before.”

“So it looks like a pretty good Friday night to be in Vancouver, huh?” Swift said immediately following her performance of “Cruel Summer.” As she pointed to the crowd of 60,000 and spun in a circle, thunderous applause filled the arena.

“Okay that was amazing,” she replied.

The size of the BC Place Stadium audience is comparable to her shows in Las Vegas or Stockholm. Swift’s book said 10.1 million total tickets were sold. The first date of the Eras Tour was March 17, 2023. The last date will be Sunday.

Taylor Swift is minutes away from taking the stage

“In Ha Mood” by Ice Spice is playing. That means the dancers and bandmates are walking backstage and Swift’s production team is pushing her in a “cleaning cart” to keep her outfit out of view. You have about 8-10 minutes until Swift will be performing the first song of her set list, “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Price.” The order of the pre-show tunes is Ice Spice, then Lady Gaga’s “Applause” and finally Leslie Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.”

Gracie Abrams takes the stage to open the Eras Tour in Vancouver

Night one of the Eras Tour in Vancouver is officially underway. Gracie Abrams took the stage to perform her opening act. She wore a long, ivory dress with a high slit up the side and chunky white heels.

“My name is Grace Abrams,” the singer said with a guitar slung around her neck. “It’s so nice to meet you. How y’all feeling?”

As the crowd erupted in an applause, Abrams replied, “Me too! I don’t know how any of us are supposed to have the words to begin to talk about the end of the Eras Tour, but all I know is that I could not be more grateful to be in the same room as all of you tonight.”

Abrams has been touring with Swift ever since the concert returned to the states and Canada. “I just feel overwhelmed with the spirit with what the Eras Tour has gifted us over the past two years.”

Gracie Abrams opens for Taylor Swift's show, as Swift's record-breaking The Eras Tour comes to an end with the first of her three concerts, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 6, 2024.

Abrams performed nine songs:

"Risk" "I Love You, I’m Sorry" "21" "I Told You Things" "Let It Happen" "Free Now" "Us." "Close To You" "That’s So True"

Abrams introduced her final song.

“I have been really floored by the way that you’ve adopted this song into your lives and it’s very — how would I describe it — it’s quite petty, it’s kind of angsty," she said. "It’s very sarcastic, and it’s ultimately about not being with the person you wish you were with.”

Swift should take the stage in about 25 minutes at 10:50 p.m. ET / 7:50 p.m. PT.

Cameras litter the arena

Lights, cameras and smile! Wait. There are actually lots of cameras on the floor of the arena. A drone. A jib. A flyover camera. Addy Miller, who is on the floor of the Eras Tour, posted photos of extra cameras set up, similar to what she saw in Los Angeles where Swift filmed the Eras Tour movie available on Disney+. There is a massive jib, which is a smooth, swinging camera used in cinematography. There are also signs explaining that drones will be in use during the concert.

this is so serious

Spotify's global artist of the year

The holiday season is the time of year that Swift starts racking up accolades. Miss Americana has 17 nominations across 16 categories for the Billboard Awards. She has six Grammy nominations for “Tortured Poets” and “Us.,” a song with Gracie Abrams. And just this past week, Swift was named the Spotify Wrapped global artist of the year for the second year in a row as well as Apple Music’s top artist. The Spotify achievement was massive with 26.6 billion streams — if every one of those songs was 4 minutes long, that would be 106 billion minutes or more than 202,000 years.

Premier of British Columbia welcomes Swifties

David Eby, the premier of British Columbia, welcomed Swifties to Vancouver. “The wait is over!” Eby tweeted this afternoon. “I’d like to formally welcome Taylor Swift to British Columbia. We’re thrilled she’s wrapping the Eras Tour in Swiftcouver with three shows. I hope all those lucky enough to be going have a great time.” He shared the greeting with a cute friendship bracelet image. And before you Google what a premier is, Eby is a first minister and head of government for the Canadian province of British Columbia. A premier in Canada is somewhat analogous to a governor in the United States.

The wait is over! I'd like to formally welcome Taylor Swift to British Columbia. We're thrilled she's wrapping the Eras Tour in Swiftcouver with three shows. I hope all those lucky enough to be going have a great time.

Swifties gather for live Mastermind event

Swift Alert is an app that launched over the summer of 2023 to notify fans worldwide of when the superstar would begin certain eras in the show. But then it added the addictive game Mastermind. Millions of fans log on to guess Swift’s different outfits and which surprise songs she will play. The app’s creator Kyle Mumma is in Swift-couver with his wife, Mia, and Betsy Sedlak. They are hosting an event at the Vogue Theatre tonight. Think of fans gathering at a sports bar to catch a heated game, but make it Swifties hoping to get the most Mastermind points. Tickets are still available for locals. And fans can still cast their Mastermind ballot before Swift takes the stage.

A Swiftmas Wonderland

While we wait for Gracie Abrams to take the stage, here is a fun way to pass the time. Check out the two suburban legends in Naperville, Illinois, who have gone viral for a second year for creating their own Merry Swiftmas House. Amy and Brian Scott are back with a larger than life-sized typewriter, a to-scale “Folklore” cottage and a tuxedo-clad Travis Kelce. Big Yeti is up on the rooftop! See the magical set-up here.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - The Scott family decorated their Swiftmas House for the second year in a row. This year the family incorporated Swift's "Reputation," "Folklore" and "Tortured Poets" eras to their Christmas light display. Nov. 30, 2024.

Police share safety tips

The Vancouver Police Department deployed hundreds of officers wearing highlighter yellow vests in and around the stadium. In a reel posted to Instagram, officers offered some tips for families heading to the Eras Tour like make a meet point before heading in, especially for groups who are visiting the city and stadium for the first time.

Doors are open

And in the blink of a crinkling eye the doors to the BC Place Stadium opened and concertgoers filed inside. Opening act Gracie Abrams was set to take the stage in just over two hours at 6:45 p.m. PT / 9:45 p.m. ET. The temperature in the cloud-coated city was 48 degrees Fahrenheit. Rain was expected to start trickling down with a 90% chance of showers happening at 11 p.m. when the concert should let out.

Is the Eras Tour over?

While fans may be reeling, asking, “Is It Over Now?” The answer is yes. Well, at least according to Taylor Swift. She’s said multiple times that Vancouver will be the final show. During the “All Too Well” section of the 100th Eras Tour show in Liverpool, Swift told the crowd, "This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December.” That very last night will be Sunday.

Where is Taylor Swift performing tonight?

Just north of False Creek in downtown Vancouver, Canada, is BC Place Stadium. The British Columbia arena — with the largest cable supported retractable roof in the world — opened in 1983 and can fit more than 50,000 fans. Swift is the first performer to sell out three shows on a single tour. On the front of the stadium is a 140-foot inflatable friendship bracelet. Shawn Kolodny, a contemporary artist and sculptor, designed the jewelry for the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The art was then passed to the succeeding shows of Indianapolis, Toronto and now Vancouver.

Who is opening for Taylor Swift?

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has been opening for Taylor Swift the entire final North American leg of the Eras Tour.

The two collaborated on the song "Us." on Abrams' album "The Secret of Us." This summer, Abrams posted a video of Swift putting out a fire in her New York City apartment after the two wrote the track. Now, it's nominated for the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance.

Gracie Abrams performs the first of three The Secret of Us tour shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2024.

What time is the Taylor Swift concert?

Unless you are on the Pacific coast, it’s going to be a late night!

Here are the approximate times opening act Gracie Abrams will take the stage, Taylor Swift will perform and the surprise songs should happen.

PT: 6:45 p.m. | 7:50 p.m. | 10:35 p.m.

MT: 7:45 p.m. | 8:50 p.m. | 11:35 p.m.

CT: 8:45 p.m. | 9:50 p.m. | 12:35 a.m.

ET: 9:45 p.m. | 10:50 p.m. | 1:35 a.m.

See the entire set list.

Swift mania takes over Swift-couver

After flying into Vancouver, fans headed to see "Downtown Lights" scattered throughout the metropolitan area. Destination Downtown held a scavenger hunt comprised of 13 locations. Swifties who took photos in front of one or all of the light installations using the Stamp Me app were entered to get a pair of tickets. Most of the life-size letters spelled out Swift's songs: "Willow," "Delicate," "ME!," "Anti-Hero," "Red," "Betty," "Karma," "Shake It Off," "Down Bad," "Lover," "Style" and "Cardigan." The 13th was "Swift-couver."

Miguel Barbosa shared a cute video on Instagram dancing around the city in front of all of the locations with his fiancée, Katie.

If you have 18 minutes to spare?

Since February, I have traveled to four continents and eight countries to speak with fans about the epic and historic Eras Tour. The concerts have become a melting pot of Swifties who all speak the same lyrical language. If you happen to have 18 minutes to spare before Swift takes the stage in BC Place, check out this mini-documentary about the bejeweled singer's impact and how there may never be a concert quite like this again.

What it's like to cover the Eras Tour

As the official Taylor Swift reporter, I'm not being hyperbolic when I say the Eras Tour has been my job — and really, my life — for the past 13 months. I've posted 501 articles, made 42 television appearances, published 974 photos, edited 38 videos, filmed a documentary and written a book on Swift.

It all started with USA TODAY's viral job posting for the world's first full-time, dedicated Taylor Swift reporter in the summer of 2023. The memories I've made may be unique to me, but the overall themes are common to anyone who went to one or more Eras Tour shows.

You can read what it was like to travel four continents with this tour in a personal reflection here.

And even though this chapter is wrapping up, Swift is already working on her next project. In the foreword to her official concert book, she wrote, "See you in the next era." It's one I plan to cover.

Bryan West does a live interview in the Sydney rain with Sky News Australia.

Eras Tour books

Taylor Swift published her own official Eras Tour book including 500+ images from the show and new insights into its production. According to Circana's BookScan, which tracks the majority of print market sales, 814,000 copies of the book sold its first week. That makes the behind-the-scenes collector's item the second-highest adult nonfiction release after Barack Obama's memoir "A Promised Land" sold 816,300 copies in 2020.

Complementing Swift's tome is USA TODAY Network's "This Swift Beat," which follows the news, the impact and the fans of the songwriter's magnum opus. We haven't sold anywhere close to 800,000 copies, but we haven't given up hope!

"This Swift Beat" by USA TODAY is the perfect gift for the Swifitie in your life. Relive the unprecedented Eras Tour through the eyes of fans and journalists who have been following the tour for the past two years.

