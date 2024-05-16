🔴 Live: Top UN court to hear South Africa's call to stop Israeli assault on Rafah
South Africa will ask the top UN court on Thursday to order an immediate halt to Israel's incursion in Rafah, describing it as a "genocidal" operation threatening the "very survival of Palestinians". Top lawyers for Pretoria will kick off two days of hearings at the Peace Palace, home of the International Court of Justice, imploring judges to order a ceasefire throughout Gaza. Follow our liveblog for all the latest on the Israel-Hamas war.
Summary:
South Africa will ask the top UN court on Thursday to order a halt to the Rafah offensive as part of its case in The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has blamed Israelis for the current deadlock, saying their amendments on the Gaza ceasefire proposal introduced by mediators led the negotiation into a stalemate.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has called on the government to make a decision about Gaza's post-war governance, saying he would not support open-ended Israeli military rule over the Palestinian enclave.
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said on Wednesday that 600,000 people have fled Rafah since military operations intensified, amid battles and heavy Israeli bombardment in the area.
Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it launched dozens of rockets at north Israel military positions Wednesday in retaliation for the killing of a member Israel said was a field commander.
