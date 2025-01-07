🔴 LIVE: Tributes honour victims a decade after Charlie Hebdo attack shook France
France is marking 10 years since an Islamist attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly set off a wave of terror that shook the nation and led to fierce debates about freedom of expression. Tributes are being led by President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo at the site where 12 people, including eight journalists, were murdered. Follow RFI's live blog for updates.
Commemorations are taking place at key sites in Paris, including the former offices of Charlie Hebdo on rue Nicolas Appert, where 12 people were murdered, and boulevard Richard Lenoir, in memory of police officer Ahmed Merabet.
A tribute will also be held at the Jewish Hypercacher supermarket at Porte de Vincennes, where four hostages were killed two days later.
