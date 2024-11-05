Live: Trump and Harris locked in tight race in US presidential elections

Today is election day in the US. Polling stations opened their doors at 6 am EST (11:00 GMT), welcoming voters eager to cast their ballots in a historic presidential election. The stakes are high, with Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump locked in a tight race that could hinge on just a handful of votes in critical swing states.

Over 82 million early ballots have already cast. All eyes are on seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

These states are poised to play a decisive role in determining who will occupy the White House for the next four years.

The campaign had been anything but ordinary. Harris is not only aiming to become the first woman president but also the first black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the office.

Meanwhile, Trump is seeking to make history as the first president in over a century to reclaim the presidency after being ousted from office in 2020.

