🔴 Live: Ukraine says Russia launched over 60 drones in overnight attack
Ukraine's air force said on Saturday Russia launched a total of 67 long-range drones in a mass overnight attack, 58 of which it was able to shoot down. The air force said in a statement on the Telegram app that air defence units were scrambled into action in 11 regions across Ukraine. Read FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the day’s events.
Russian forces have taken control of the village of Zhuravka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russian media cited the defence ministry as saying on Friday. Ukraine meanwhile claimed to have recaptured a part of the eastern town of New York (or Niu-York), a settlement in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv’s first success on this part of the front in months.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that President Joe Biden will approve an additional $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine at the opening of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
France’s defence ministry announced that it will use a share of €1.4 billion euros in revenue from frozen Russian assets to finance the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine, the defence ministry announced on Friday.
