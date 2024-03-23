🔴 Live: UN chief to visit Egypt's border with Gaza in new plea for ceasefire

Russia and China on Friday on Friday vetoed a US-backed draft UN Security Council resolution that tied an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Following the veto, President Emmanuel Macron said France will work on a new UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access to Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday said he told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel plans to launch a Rafah ground offensive with or without US support. Israel said it expected to continue attacks on Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City for a few more days. The facility is the only partially working medical facility in northern Gaza.

