🔴 Live: UN Security Council voices 'strong concerns' over Lebanon peacekeepers attacks

The United Nations Security Council voiced "strong concerns" Monday after incidents in which UN peacekeepers in Lebanon have been injured, as Israel presses its campaign against Hezbollah militants in its northern neighbor. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the situation in the Middle East.
The UN Security Council voiced "strong concerns" Monday after incidents in which UN peacekeepers in Lebanon have been injured, as Israel presses its campaign against Hezbollah militants in its northern neighbor.
UN peacekeepers will stay in all positions in Lebanon despite Israeli calls for them to move amid intensifying fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and five blue helmets suffering injuries, the UN peacekeeping chief has said.
Israel has lauded new sanctions on Iran by the EU and UK over its transfer of missiles and drones to Russia for use against Ukraine.
More than 42,289 Palestinians have been killed and 98,684 wounded in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since October 7, 2023 according to the Gaza health ministry.
