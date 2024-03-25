Advertisement

🔴 LIVE: UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution

Yesterday's key developments:

  • Russia and China on Friday vetoed a US-backed draft UN Security Council resolution that tied an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

  • Following the veto, President Emmanuel Macron said France will work on a new UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access to Gaza.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said he told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel plans to launch a Rafah ground offensive with or without US support.

  • Israel said it expected to continue attacks on Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City for a few more days. The facility is the only partially working medical facility in northern Gaza.


Read also:
UN chief calls blocked aid for Gaza a 'moral outrage' on Rafah visit
Russia, China veto US Security Council bid on Gaza ceasefire
EU leaders urge ‘immediate humanitarian pause’ in Gaza