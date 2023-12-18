🔴 Live: UN to vote on aid access, Israeli strikes hit refugee camp and hospitals
The United Nations Security Council could vote as early as Monday on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip - via land, sea and air routes - and set up UN monitoring of the humanitarian assistance delivered. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Israeli strikes killed 90 Palestinians in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Sunday, according to a Gaza health ministry spokesperson
At least 12 people were killed in Israeli strikes on the central city of Deir al-Balah on Sunday, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.
The Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza opened on Sunday for the first time for aid trucks since the outbreak of the war, a spokesperson from the prime minister's office said.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday that France could play a key role in preventing a war in Lebanon as cross-border skirmishes continue to raise tensions.
