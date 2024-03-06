Live updates: Allred leads Gutierrez in TX Democratic primary for US Senate

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas (66.9%) maintains a commanding lead over state Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio (7.79%) in a packed contest to lead the Democratic party’s effort to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz Nov. 5.

The one-time NFL linebacker turned civil rights lawyer has represented Dallas’ northeastern suburbs in Congress since 2019. Allred pitches himself as the party’s best hope to defeat Cruz, who is trouncing his primary opponents in pursuit of his third term.





Early voting turnout was low among Democrats in Tarrant County compared to 2020, despite the U.S. Senate race’s position near the top of the ticket. (That year, MJ Hegar and Sen. Royce West would advance to a runoff, in hopes of facing U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November.)

The 2024 Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate has been very low profile so far, said Jim Riddlesperger, a TCU political science professor.

“I don’t think they’re even a blip on the screen right now,” Riddlesperger said.





Allred and Gutierrez separated themselves from a crowded field of primary contenders. Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19 since 2021, positioned himself to Allred’s left over the course of the campaign.



Gutierrez advocates for a single-payer health care system; Allred doesn’t, instead pushing for an expansion of Medicaid. Gutierrez has called for an immediate ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas war; Allred has also urged an end to the violence, but with conditions. Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, has proposed banning all new assault weapons purchases; Allred has been reluctant to propose the same.



Recent polls don’t bode well for either candidates’ chances against Cruz. A February Texas Politics Project poll has the incumbent leading both Democrats by 14 points .



Riddlesperger expects the general election face-off against Cruz to energize the Democratic voter base.





“They’re going to be motivated both by the presidential election, and by the competitive senate election, and by the Democrats’ lingering hope from six years ago that they can finally slay the dragon in Ted Cruz,” he predicted.