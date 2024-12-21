Live updates: Biden signs funding bill; Questions move to Johnson

President Biden has signed legislation passed by Congress on Friday to prevent a government shutdown, as questions shift to Speaker Mike Johnson’s future.

The government-funding legislation was approved just as the deadline arrived early Saturday, but lawmakers are not disagreeing over whether Johnson should stay on as Speaker. The House will vote on the matter in less than two weeks.

Lawmakers also approved a big Social Security bill in the Senate, legislation that divided the GOP.

The week’s turmoil on Capitol Hill, marking the close of the 118th Congress, offers a glimpse into the uphill battle the 119th Congress is likely to face when the GOP has an even slimmer majority in the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spending deal comes just one month before President-elect Trump returns to the White House with an ambitious agenda that may be tougher to implement than expected.

The debt ceiling hike, which Trump demanded be part of the continuing resolution to extend government funding until March 14, did not make the cut Friday, but is surely on lawmakers minds as they leave Washington and look to the next session.

For all the latest updates, read below.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.