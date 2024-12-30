Live updates: House GOP prepares for Speaker vote; Carter memorial plans take shape

Former President Jimmy Carter died on Sunday at the age of 100. The 39th president and former Georgia governor had received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts around peace and human rights over the decades.

President Biden said Carter “lived a life measured not by words but by deeds.” Biden set Carter’s state funeral for Jan. 9.

President-elect Trump said Carter did “everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans.”

Amid memorial events for the 39th president, the new Congress will be sworn in and the House must pick its next Speaker. How the mid-December government funding fight will shape that election is to be determined.

Meanwhile, Trump seems on a collision course with conservatives over the debt limit. And RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz seem on track to clash over support for weight loss drugs.

Follow along for live updates.

