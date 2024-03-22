Live updates from Columbia: No. 1 South Carolina WBB battles Presbyterian in NCAAs

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) are the No. 1 overall seed for the 2024 NCAA Tournament. They begin their journey into March Madness at 2 p.m. Friday (ESPN) with a first-round game against No. 16 seed Presbyterian at Colonial Life Arena.

The State’s Payton Titus and Chapel Fowler are on site to provide updates from the game. Follow along as USC tries to take the first step toward a third NCAA national championship.

Sunday opponent set

Friday’s South Carolina-Presbyterian winner has a second round opponent locked in. No. 8 seed North Carolina beat No. 9 Michigan State, 59-56, in the first of two games at Colonial Life Arena on Friday.

The Tar Heels advance to the round of 32 game Sunday at CLA (time and channel TBD) and will play either the Gamecocks or Blue Hose for a spot in the Sweet 16 in Albany, New York.

If USC also advances, it’ll be the Gamecocks’ second meeting with UNC this season. The teams met Nov. 30 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, where UNC led by as many as 11 points in the first half before USC roared back for a 65-68 win in an AP Top 25 matchup.

South Carolina shot 22 of 56 (39.3%) from the field in that game, which was a season low at the time and remains USC’s third worst team-wide shooting percentage in a game this season.

Massive point spread

The point spread for Friday’s game between No. 1 overall seed South Carolina and Presbyterian turned some heads when it was released late this week. USC is favored by a whopping 54.5 points, according to a line from ESPN BET.

That line (USC -54.5) may seem excessive, but it’s in line with the teams’ first meeting this year. In its 10th game of the year, South Carolina hosted Presbyterian and beat the Blue House by 70 points, 99-29. It was the Gamecocks’ second best point margin all season (101-19, or a +82 margin, vs. Morgan State).

Based on the point spread, South Carolina would need to win Friday’s game by at least 55 points to cover, and Presbyterian would need to either win or lose by (checks notes) 54 points or fewer.

Story continues

No Cardoso for USC

USC will be down a key starter in its opening NCAA Tournament. All-SEC center Kamilla Cardoso (team-high 14.0 ppg and 9.5 rpg) will not play against Presbyterian as she serves a one-game suspension after she was ejected from South Carolina’s last game for fighting.

Cardoso was ejected from the March 10 SEC championship game against LSU in Greenville for shoving Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson to the ground during a skirmish that made national news and resulted in the arrest of a fan (Johnson’s brother).

As part of her punishment, Cardoso cannot play against the Blue Hose, participate in pregame warmups or sit on USC’s bench. She will watch the game from the team lounge at Colonial Life Arena.

Tweets by gogamecocks

Watch South Carolina game today