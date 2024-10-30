Live updates: Trump rallies Pennsylvania voters as Harris makes final pitch in DC

Vice President Harris and former President Trump spoke to voters at nearly concurrent events Tuesday evening, a week before Election Day.

Harris made her closing argument in Washington, D.C., while Trump rallied a crowd in key battleground Pennsylvania.

Harris spoke for just over 30 minutes Tuesday evening at the Ellipse, the same spot where Trump spoke to his supporters and encouraged them to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump took the stage shortly after the Harris began speaking at his rally in Allentown, Pa., which has a significant Latino population.

Trump arrived to roars from the crowd just as the vice president was telling her supporters: “It is time for a new generation of leadership in America.”

Around midday Tuesday, Trump spoke from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, as his campaign faces a second day of backlash and his team has sought to distance the GOP presidential nominee from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s Puerto Rico comments on Sunday.

Watch live: Trump rallies voters in battleground Pennsylvania

Trump says he didn’t hear New York rally comedian, doesn’t know him

5 things to watch for Harris’s speech at the Ellipse

Follow along for live updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.