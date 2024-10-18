Live updates: Fans gather outside Hard Rock Stadium for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Miami

From left to right: Cierra Wood, Katrina Wood and Makayla Roberts are arrive to Hard Rock Stadium to watch Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour on Friday, Oct.18, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The three-and-a-half hour outdoor musical therapy session known as the Eras Tour has finally arrived in Miami, and with it a riot of expectations about what will happen when Taylor Swift finally takes the stage.

That the people next to you won’t sing along too loudly (they will, especially those special lines in “All Too Well” and “Champagne Problems”). That Swift’s football-star boyfriend Travis Kelce might make a surprise appearance (unlikely — he has a date with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday). That she’ll sing “Florida!!!” from her latest album “The Tortured Poets Department” (possible, as she added it to the set list at her last performance at Wembley Stadium in London).

There are other crucial questions, too. What will the surprise songs be? Will there be an announcement regarding the release of “Reputation: Taylor’s Version”? How long is the merch line? And when is the best time to hit the bathroom during the show, so as not to miss “Enchanted”/”Don’t Blame Me”/”My Tears Ricochet”/whatever your favorite song is?

Hours before fans descended upon Hard Rock Stadium, Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava unexpectedly was the first to kick off the Swift fan craze Friday by declaring October 18 as Taylor Swift Day for the county.

Apart from solely focusing on Swift’s soon appearance at the Hard Rock, some fans may have serious questions about stadium security. Overzealous soccer fans overran the stadium before the Copa America final in July. Fans, many without tickets, stormed the gates and broke through, while others climbed through vents to gain entry. The match was delayed, and 27 people were arrested.

Security has been an issue for the tour, too. In August, officials in Vienna uncovered and foiled a terrorist plot aimed at concertgoers, arresting three men. Swift canceled three shows, calling it a “devastating” necessity.

Here’s a live look at the Eras Tour in Miami:

Fans glammed up for Swift

6 p.m. — Harper Forrest, 10, wore her best shiny “Lover” outfit. She and her mom, Shannon, had traveled from Carlsbad, New Mexico.

“She begged for over a year to go in California, but it was too expensive,” Shannon Forrest explained. “She called her dad one day, and he was drunk on the golf course, and he said yes.”

One of the youngest Swifties in attendance came in utero.

“It’s baby’s first Taylor Swift concert,” said mom Paola Werner, who traveled from Ann Arbor, Michigan with her husband Kyle.

“This baby was strategically planned around this concert,” Kyle Wener said. They are traveling with Kyle’s mom Kelly Werner and sister Kelsey.

Elizabeth Broadwater and Jenner Witt traveled from Maryland for the show because they got the coveted presale code for Miami. When asked what it was like to actually receive a code they laughed

“Alot of butterflies and a lot of tears.”

Taylor Swift arrives in Miami

3 p.m. — In tongue-in-cheek fashion, Taylor Swift announced her arrival at the Hard Rock Stadium around 11 a.m., ready to kick off the Eras tour again.

In now viral Instagram post, Swift struts around the concert stage holding her Scottish fold cat, Olivia Benson — in homage to her infamous nickname “cat lady.”

Miami Herald staffers Matias Ocner and Howard Cohen contributed to this report.