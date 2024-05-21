Live updates: When Kentucky polls open; 35 voting fraud hotline calls already received

It’s Primary Day in Kentucky, which means Democrat and Republican voters have a chance to select candidates that will appear on the ballot for the General Election in November.

Voters who are registered as Independents may not vote in party primaries under Kentucky law, only in nonpartisan races.

With no statewide elections on the ballot, voters will be picking local government, judicial and legislative party candidates.

Democrats and Republicans also can vote in the presidential primaries for the parties, although President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already been named as nominees.

What hours are Kentucky polls open and where?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time; if you are in line at 6 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.

To find your polling place, registered voters can go to govote.ky.gov.

If you are voting by absentee ballot, you have until 6 p.m. local time to put it in drop boxes in your county.

How to report a complaint about voting

If you see issues related to voting, you can report them to the attorney general’s election fraud hotline at 800-328-VOTE.

“Election integrity is foundational to our constitutional system, and we take our responsibility to protect the security of every Kentuckians’ vote seriously,” Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said. “I’m proud of our dedicated team who is working around the clock so every voter can be confident in the result.”

Three days of early voting were held May 16 to 18 and the attorney general’s hotline received 35 pre-election calls before Primary Day. Many calls were legal or procedural questions, but calls related to “electioneering” were reported in Fayette County and in Elliott County.

Electioneering, which is prohibited, can include signs or campaigning too close to the poll.

Six calls were received from Estill County, including three relating to campaign violations, one relating to vote buying/selling, one relating to voter assistance and one relating to campaign finance law.

Estill County Clerk Kim Charles said on Monday she had not received any election-related complaints in her office and seemed surprised there had been a number of complaints to the Attorney General’s hotline.

“I don’t know what that means,” she said of the complaints.

Estill County is part of House District 91, where there is a race in the Republican primacy between incumbent Rep. Bill Wesley of Ravenna and challenger Darrell Billings of Stanton.

Charles, who has worked in the clerk’s office 21 years but was only appointed to the top job on April 2, said some of the complaints may have arisen from that race, though she said she didn’t know for sure.

Calls to the fraud hotline will be updated throughout the day.

Prediction for voter turnout

With no statewide races to draw out voters, turnout is expected to be low.

“We expect a light turnout .... I think the primaries are increasingly important,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams last week when early voting started. “As the state gets more polarized geographically, with Louisville and Lexington becoming more blue and rural areas become more red, increasingly the primary is the general election. If you have 10-15% turnout, those people are picking our leaders because you have a lot of uncontested elections in November.”

Adams said in 2022 the primary had 13% turnout with a Senate primary, last year the primary turnout was 14.5% with a gubernatorial race, “this year we’re thinking it’s going to be in that range. ... I’m frustrated that the turnout’s not higher.”

Monday, Adams announced 75,204 Kentuckians had participated in the three days of no-excuse early voting, up from 72,754 in last year.

75,204 Kentuckians took advantage of no-excuse early voting in this primary election, up from 72,754 in May 2023. Like last year, most early voters were Republicans, but there's nothing political about choosing the voting method most convenient for you. — Michael Adams, KY Secretary of State (@KYSecState) May 20, 2024

This story will be updated.

