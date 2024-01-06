Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators college basketball

The men’s basketball version of SEC play is finally here and John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats get their first taste of conference play on Saturday when they visit the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ESPN has the television coverage with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call.

Ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25, Kentucky is 10-2. Florida is 10-3 overall. The Gators are riding a six-game win streak.

Rebounding will be key to Kentucky-Florida

After Kentucky’s 96-70 victory over Illinois State, UK coach John Calipari was not happy with his team’s effort on the boards. And with good reason.

The visiting Redbirds grabbed 24 offensive rebounds and posted an offensive rebound percentage of 42.1. Only once last season did a UK opponent post a higher percentage — South Carolina at 51.7. It was the most offensive rebounds by a Kentucky foe since Stony Brook snatched 25 offensive boards in an 85-57 loss to Calipari’s Cats in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Now comes Florida. And the Gators hit the glass hard. Todd Golden’s team ranks fifth nationally in offensive rebound percentage at 41.3. Overall, Florida is outrebounding its opponents by an average of 45.4-34.2.

Tyrese Samuel, a 6-foot-10 Canadian who transferred in from Seton Hall, has posted six double-doubles on the season, including each of the last three games. Samuel 21 points and 11 rebounds in Florida’s 106-101 double-overtime win over Michigan. As a team, Kentucky has had three double-doubles this season — Adou Thiero’s 16 and 13 vs. Kansas; Tre Mitchell’s 18 and 12 at Louisville and Aaron Bradshaw’s 17 and 11 vs. Penn in Philadelphia.

Kentucky continues to excel beyond the arc

Heading into Friday night’s college basketball action, Kentucky ranked second nationally in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.6.

The Cats made 11 of their 25 3-point attempts in the win over Illinois State. That’s 44% and the eighth game (out of 13) in which Kentucky has attempted 20-plus shots from beyond the arc and hit at least 40%.

Stonehill 17-of-32 shooting for 53.1%

St. Joseph’s 12-of-25 shooting for 48.0%

Marshall 16-of-27 shooting for 59.3%

Miami 9-of-21shooting for 42.9%

Penn 8-of-20 shooting for 40.0%

Louisville 12-of-25 shooting for 48.0%

Illinois State 11-of-25 shooting for 44.0%

Meanwhile, Florida ranks 219th in 3-point defense with opponents hitting 34.1% of their shots from behind the line. Baylor went 14-of-25 from 3 in its 95-91 win over the Gators.

Over his last two games, UK guard Antonio Reeves is 8-of-13 from 3-point land on the way to scoring a combined 57 points.

Kentucky in SEC openers in Calipari era

Since Calipari replaced the fired Billy Gillispie as UK’s coach, the Wildcats have gone 11-3 in SEC openers. The Cats are 9-5 in their SEC road openers, but have lost the last two. A closer look at those first road league games:

2009-10 - Won 89-77 at Florida

2010-11 - Lost 77-70 at Georgia

2011-12 - Won 68-53 at Auburn

2012-13 - Won 60-58 at Vanderbilt

2013-14 - Won 71-62 at Vanderbilt

2014-15 - Won 70-64 at Texas A&M in overtime

2015-16 - Lost 85-67 at LSU

2016-17 - Won 99-76 at Ole Miss

2017-18 - Won 74-71 at LSU

2018-19 - Lost 77-75 at Alabama

2019-20 - Won 78-69 at Georgia

2020-21 - Won 78-73 at Miss State in double overtime

2021-22 - Lost 65-60 at LSU

2022-23 - Lost 89-75 at Missouri

Kentucky has won five straight in Gainesville, including 82-74 last season. Florida’s last win over UK in the O-Dome was 80-67 on March 3, 2018. That Kentucky team lost in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Coached by Mike White, that Florida team lost 69-66 to Texas Tech in the second round of the Big Dance.

