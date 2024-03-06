Live updates: Who’s leading Democratic primary for Tarrant County commissioner Precinct 1?

Kathleen Hicks leads in the Democratic primary election for the Tarrant County commissioner Precinct 1 seat. by 243 votes.

Hicks has 36.92% of the vote while Roderick Miles has 34.56%.

Mia Hall has 22.65%. and Darryl Brewer has 5.87%.

The seat, set to be vacated by Roy Brooks after two decades, represents southwest Tarrant County.

Brooks endorsed his executive administrator Roderick Miles when he announced his retirement in September. Miles has served as Brooks executive administrator for the past decade.

Miles said the three most important issues in the race to him are health care, the county jail and rising property taxes.

Kathleen Hicks, the youngest woman to serve on the Fort Worth City Council, was elected to city council in 2005 and served until 2012, when she ran for Congress and lost Rep. Marc Veasey in the Democratic primary.

Hicks said the three biggest issues in he race are health care, infrastructure and public safety.

Crowley school board member Mia Hall said the key issues are heal care, affordable housing and criminal justice reform.

Darryl Brewer, a local business owner, listed the county jail, infrastructure and healh care as key issues in the race.