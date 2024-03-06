Live updates: Here’s who’s leading Tarrant County constable primary races

Four primaries were contested in races for Tarrant County constables. Here are the latest results:

Precinct No. 1 Republicans

Incumbent H.D. “Dale” Clark III commands a narrow lead in the race for Precinct 1 constable. Clark, who has served in the role since 2013, leads challenger Adam Hanson with 51.81% of the vote.

Both candidates served in the military—Clark in the Air Force and Hanson in the Marines—and boast long careers in law enforcement. Hanson currently serves as a deputy constable for Precinct 3.

The precinct they’re now competing to manage encompasses North Richland Hills, Haltom City, and much of downtown Fort Worth. The winner faces no Democratic competitors.

Precinct No. 4 Republicans

Jason “Scott” Bedford (21.93%) seems poised to lose his position as Precinct 4 constable after one term, as challenger Joe D. “Jody” Johnson leads the three-way primary with 66.52% of the vote.

Bedford, a self-described “follower of Jesus Christ” with an associates degree in biblical theology, first took over the precinct in 2022. His competitors, two former Fort Worth police officers who also stress their Christian credentials, have criticized Bedford’s management of the precint during his two-year tenure.

“Justice not served is justice denied under the malfunctioning leadership of the current Constable,” Johnson told the Star-Telegram last month.

“The sitting constable must go!” Carolyn Gilmore, the third candidate currently in last place with 11.55% of the vote, said in her own statement.

Precinct 4 stretches from White Settlement to the northwest fringes of Tarrant County. The winner of the Republican primary faces no Democratic competitor.

Precinct No. 7 Republicans

John Kiefer is dominating the Republican primary for Precinct 7 constable with 72.96% of the vote.

Both Kiefer and his challenger, Irving Romero, boast extensive law enforcement careers. Romero currently serves as a deputy constable in Precinct 1. Kiefer served as chief deputy in the precinct he’s now running to lead, leaving the job last year.

Romero has vowed to improve the office’s public accountability and officer active shooter preparedness. Kiefer made similar, if broader, pledges to ensure the office provides “efficient and quality service” to residents in the southeast corner of the county.

The winner will square off against Democratic incumbent Sandra Lee, who faces no primary challengers.

Precinct No. 8 Democrats

If current results hold, Precinct 8 constable Michael Campbell is slated for reelection (by a landslide), having secured 73.04% of the vote so far.

The incumbent’s campaign against John Wright has been embroiled in controversy. Campbell, who’s served as constable since 2012, filed a lawsuit against Wright in January, claiming his challenger wasn’t eligible to run for constable because he didn’t reside in the precinct, which encompasses much of southeast Fort Worth. Reporters later discovered that Wright had received at least 15 disciplinary actions and three terminations over his yearslong career as a deputy constable.

The winner faces no Republican competition.